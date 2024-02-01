'Interim Budget Reiterates Commitment To Make India A Vishwa Guru In Coming Years'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said the Interim Budget reiterates the commitment of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to make India 'Vishwa Guru' in coming years.

Congratulating Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman for the budget, Yediyurappa said he welcomed the budget which is conducive for the development of the nation.

"The budget is a step towards turning the dreams of PM Narendra Modi's new India into a reality. This is also a step towards strengthening the Indian economy. This is a budget which is aimed at the progress of the nation," Yediyurappa stated.

LoP and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka said Sitharaman has presented a good budget which is helpful for the progress of the technology and economy of India.

"The budget has been presented in the name of Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas ideology. The budget is not presented in the view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The budget is aimed at the progress of all and the poor.

"No tax up to Rs 7 lakh income, emphasis is laid on usage of solar energy by 1 lakh families. All Asha Karyakartas in the nation are given Ayushman Bharat scheme. It is being proposed to give free vaccination for children between 9 years and 15 years," Ashoka said.

Funds are allotted for creation of four special corridors to efficiently manage railway traffic and modernisation of airports.

The special emphasis is laid on Lakshadweep to improve tourism which attracted the attention of the world recently, he stated.

Many steps are initiated to attract the attention of the world here, he added.

There is no gimmick in the budget and it is presented keeping the future generation in mind.

