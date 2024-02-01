(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillo, a leading provider of application platform and AI solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Trillo Workbench on Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Trillo Workbench represents a game-changing advancement in the way businesses build applications, conventional or AI powered, in the cloud, enabling developers to rapidly create, deploy, and scale tailored software solutions with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

Trillo Workbench is designed to empower organizations by eliminating the traditional barriers and complexities associated with developing applications for the cloud. It is an application platform that sits in your cloud environment. It enables you to build cloud applications in one-third of the time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional development. Trillo Workbench provides common services such as database access, file management, user authentication, and more. Trillo Workbench provides these common services out of the box and enables you to build and reuse new services. It acts as an intermediary between your code and backend cloud infrastructure. Serverless deployment of application specific code supercharges productivity.

Trillo Workbench now includes both Trillo File Manager and Trillo Doc AI. Trillo File Manager offers a secure file management and transfer capability in your private cloud using low cost cloud storage. Trillo Doc AI provides Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities on your private content including documents, invoices, contracts, manuals, images, and video.

Anil Sharma, Founder and CEO of Trillo, remarked, "We often hear, 'Why do we keep reinventing the wheel and keep building the same things over and over again? Why can't we capture common functionality in a platform?' Trillo has done exactly this with our Workbench platform that fulfills this long-sought dream of 70-90% reusability in code."

Trillo Workbench is validated in many applications spanning across multiple domains - healthcare, manufacturing, media, finance and content management. Following best practices for cloud, it delivers enterprise class security, scalability, and robustness. Trillo Workbench offers the best of both worlds, immense productivity and unlimited programmability for creative application designs.

With Trillo Workbench, application developers can build a prototype in days, and modularly grow it into a production quality application in just a few weeks. Trillo Workbench seamlessly handles version control, scalability, and performance. Powerful Role Based Access Control (RBAC) capabilities are unparalleled in the industry due to its performance and observability.

Trillo has already received praise from industry leaders who had the opportunity to experience the power and simplicity of Trillo Workbench during its pre-launch phase. Early adopters have reported significant time and cost savings and the ability to accelerate their time-to-market and achieve their digital objectives.

About Trillo

Trillo is a leading provider of an application platform that includes horizontal applications critical for building new applications in the cloud. With their intuitive platform, businesses can rapidly create, deploy, and scale custom applications, enabling digital transformation and enhancing operational efficiency. Trillo Workbench is the latest innovation from Trillo, enabling businesses to build custom applications with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

