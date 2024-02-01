PGT Trucking Named To The 2024 Best Fleets To Drive For® Top 20

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, has received the 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For® Top 20 recognition from CarriersEdge. PGT was also named to the Best Fleets to Drive For® Top 20 list in 2023.

PGT Trucking, Inc. has been recognized as a 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For Top 20 company.

Launched in 2008, Best Fleets to Drive For® is the only annual program dedicated to uncovering the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry. This prestigious award recognizes the top for-hire trucking companies that provide outstanding work environments for their professional truck drivers. The overall winners in the large and small fleet categories will be named at the 2024 Best Fleets Education & Awards Conference in April.

"PGT Trucking was founded in 1981 on the principles of providing quality service and building personal relationships," said PGT Trucking Chief Operating Officer Chad Marsilio. "After more than 40 years, these principles remain true today. People are PGT's most valuable asset, and we actively invest in our employees, supporting their personal and professional growth. We are appreciative of platforms like Best Fleets to Drive For® that provide an opportunity for us to continually evaluate and improve our benefits for our Proud Professional drivers."

To be considered for the Best Fleets program, companies had to be nominated by one of their professional drivers and undergo a thorough evaluation process consisting of a detailed questionnaire, leadership interviews and driver surveys. Fleets were judged on several categories, including overall compensation, health benefits, safety programs, performance management, professional development, career opportunities and more.

"Receiving this award for the second year in a row reaffirms PGT's commitment to our Proud Professional Drivers," added Marsilio. "Through the Future of Flatbed®, we will continue to drive the advancement of our industry, providing diversified shipping solutions for our customers, dynamic career opportunities for aspiring professionals, and a safe and rewarding lifestyle for our drivers."

