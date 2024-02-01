SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies ON Semiconductor Corporation(ON) Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in ON Semiconductor Corporation ("onsemi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ON) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of onsemi investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Onsemi common stock between May 1, 2023, and October 27, 2023, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ON investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) contrary to representations made, revenues from billions of dollars in reported long-term supply agreements (“LTSAs”) were not“committed”,“locked in,” or effectively certain to be obtained by the Company; (2) the Company could and would abrogate the LTSAs at a customer's request; (3) in tough macroeconomic conditions, LTSAs did not provide“predictable” and“sustainable” performance to drive the Company's growth; (4) LTSAs would be modified or eliminated as conditions changed; (5) defendants did not have“good visibility” into customer demand, and in fact, demand could be reduced on short notice, even where LTSAs were in effect; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Onsemi's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in onsemi during the relevant time frame, you have until February 12, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

