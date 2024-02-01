Five Compelling Books Illuminated In Times Square's Spotlight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Airplane Stories and Histories By Norman Currey

Katie and the Irish Texan: A Brides of Texas Code Series, Book 1

Mail Order M'Lady (A Brides of Beckham Book) (The Texas Wildcatter Series Book 1)

Code of Honor (Texas Code Series Book 1)

Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ

Witness the brilliance of literary excellence in the heart of Times Square, from reflections on visionary icons to romance and family secrets.

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A collection of captivating literary works is set to illuminate the iconic New York Times Square, inviting readers on a journey across genres. Norman Currey's Airplane Stories and Histories is a riveting exploration of aviation's two-century history, chronicling the exploits of pioneers such as the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, and Amelia Earhart. From first Atlantic flights to jet engine developments, Currey's meticulous narrative captures the evolution of flight and the indomitable spirit of those who dared to soar. This book is a must-read for history enthusiasts and aviation aficionados, providing a sweeping view of the skies and the trailblazers who conquered them.Carra Copelin takes readers on a tumultuous ride through love, loss, and second chances in Katie and the Irish Texan: A Brides of Texas Code Series, Book 1. Dermont McTiernan seeks solace in Texas, only to be confronted by the unexpected return of Kathleen O'Donnell, the woman he once loved. As the past collides with the present, readers are immersed in a poignant tale of resilience and rediscovered love. Available on Amazon and other online retailers, Copelin's novel promises a heartfelt journey through the expansive landscapes of Texas, where the bonds of the heart are as enduring as the Texas sky.In another masterpiece of Carra Copelin titled Mail Order M'Lady (A Brides of Beckham Book) (The Texas Wildcatter Series Book 1), Lady Anne Medvale escapes scandal by becoming a mail order bride in Beaumont, Texas. This historical romance unfolds as Lady Anne, alone and penniless, seeks a new beginning in America. A quick and satisfying read set in Kirsten Osbourne's world of Beckham, this novel weaves a tale of unlikely love between an English noblewoman and a Texan rancher. Through twists and turns, Carra Copelin invites readers to discover if Lady Anne and Morgan Grant can overcome their differences and find happiness in the Lone Star State.Code of Honor (Texas Code Series Book 1), another work by Carra Copelin ventures into a world of family secrets, tragic loss, and the pursuit of truth. Graeme McAlister returns to Texas to unravel the mystery behind his foster brother's tragic end, only to confront unexpected revelations. Maggie Benning, a widow determined to rebuild her life, finds her past colliding with Graeme's return. As they navigate through past hurts and lost trust, Copelin delivers a poignant exploration of love's resilience. Available on Amazon and other online retailers, *Code of Honor* invites readers to embark on a journey of rediscovery, forgiveness, and newfound love.Tracy Emerick's Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ presents a thought-provoking exploration of the impact of two extraordinary figures. Delving into the legacies of Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ, Emerick examines their roles as "extreme entrepreneurs" who revolutionized technology and spirituality. Through meticulous analysis, the book unveils how Jobs provided a "bicycle for the mind," empowering non-technical masses, while Jesus Christ transformed living in fear to living in love. Available on Amazon and other online retailers, Extreme Entrepreneurs offers a unique perspective on the profound influence of these visionary figures on humanity's trajectory.These remarkable books, showcased in the heart of New York City's Times Square, promise readers an enriching and diverse literary experience. Whether soaring through aviation history, navigating the twists of romance, uncovering family secrets, or contemplating the impact of visionary leaders, these books invite readers to immerse themselves in compelling narratives available on Amazon and various online retailers.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

JORELOU GABATO

Inks & Bindings

+1 (714) 352-4422

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Other