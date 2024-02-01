Truops Announces Cutting-Edge Generative AI Module That Solves The Visibility Problems All Organizations Face In GRC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TruOps' Intelligent AI solution, Clark, instantly delivers unified visibility, dashboards, and reporting on enterprise security, risk, and compliance posture.

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TruOps , a leading compliance and cyber risk management software platform, today announced the launch of their cutting-edge, artificial intelligence (AI)-based module, Clark , that integrates an organization's security, risk, and compliance data to instantly deliver unified visibility, dashboards, and reporting on an organization's security, risk, and compliance posture.Clark is an intelligent conversational AI assistant that extends far beyond traditional chatbots or compliance operations to deliver real-time, meaningful insight based on questions posed in plain, natural language. Clark ascends across the entire technology stack to extract, interpret, and provide organizations with clear answers to their most pressing security, risk, and compliance questions.“While we're not the first cyber risk management platform to integrate AI into their solution, Clark is proving to be one of the most intelligent, most robust, AI modules available for GRC. Not only can Clark provide you a unified view and understanding of your organization's internal, third-party, and regulatory risk instantly, but it delivers data-driven risk-based reporting, actionable insights, and recommendations, too,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of TruOps.Clark is an invaluable asset for any organization such as MSPs, accounting firms, private equity firms and large enterprises overseeing a diverse range of portfolio or operating companies or customers. By leveraging a multi-tenant architecture where multiple portfolio companies have their own GRC instance, Clark simplifies the management of compliance gaps, organizational security, and third-party technology risks across complex environments. With Clark, organizations are equipped with instant and actionable insight on their current state of security, risk, and compliance.Gupta adds,“It really is as simple as typing in your security or risk question, Clark rolling up the data from across your data siloes, and then instantly getting the answer to your question on a single screen. Clark will forever change the way organizations approach assessments, gaps, and analysis of their internal, external, and regulatory risk.”TruOps is offering their current customers a free trial of Clark. Clark is also available for demo or purchase immediately. To learn how TruOps's groundbreaking AI module, Clark, can revolutionize your organization's GRC landscape by redefining how risk is managed across your enterprise, visit .About TruOpsTruOps is a global provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and cyber risk management software that enables organizations to transform traditionally siloed modules into a risk operations center. Designed to integrate and automate critical GRC functions, TruOps simplifies the security, risk, and compliance processes organizations need to manage and control risk effectively. To learn more about Clark, or how TruOps helps organizations to identify, report, manage, and mitigate enterprise-wide IT and regulatory risk, visit .

Charisma Burghouts

SDG Corporation

+1 203-866-8886

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn