Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium Of The Bay Welcomes Jon Fisher As New Board Chair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aquarium of the Bay staff welcome incoming Chair, Jon Fisher

Jon Fisher, Chair BayEcotarium

Silicon Valley Entrepreneur and Philanthropist joins Bay Area Conservation movement at the helm of Bay

- Jon Fisher

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Winner of multiple awards for entrepreneurship, Jon sold his own NFTs before founding the software company ViciNFT, prior to building three companies including Bharosa-which produced the Oracle Adaptive Access Manager and sold to Oracle Corporation. An Adjunct Professor at University of San Francisco, he is the author of Strategic Entrepreneurism: Shattering the Start-Up Entrepreneurial Myths (2008) and is named on over 100 patents globally. Fisher has been a trustee of the Nueva School in Hillsborough, the Pacific Vascular Research Foundation in South San Francisco, and has served on the board of the Buck Institute For Age Research. An avid volunteer Diver and marine conservationist, he has supported the Aquarium's fund-raising efforts with his wife Darla and daughter Avery, during the most challenging Covid/ post-Covid year. Jon's association began with the Aquarium when he started raising awareness for marine conservation with his daughter Avery by diving in the Aquarium tunnels that hold 24,000 animals and 200 species from the San Francisco Bay. Avery Fisher earned a Guinness World Record in scuba diving while volunteering at the aquarium.

“We are excited to welcome Jon to the Board as we celebrate 43 years of ocean conservation and environmental advocacy- it comes at an opportune time of transformation as the organization is poised to pivot to establish the largest living climate museum in the world”, says Dr. George Jacob FRCGS, President & CEO of Bay .

Vicki de Witt

Bay

+1 415-603-0526

email us here