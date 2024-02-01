Cong In Goa Calls Interim Budget Anti-Poor, Middle Class

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 1 (IANS) Criticising the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leaders in Goa have said it was not in the interests of poor and middle class people.

"Budget-2024 is a MaayaJaal of unrealistic promises. Nothing in the budget to reduce burden on common man. This budget takes care only of rich and wealthy. Nothing for the poor and marginalised sector," Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said.

"We have always said that the BJP government is working in the interest of crony capitalists and not in the student, youth, poor or middle class people. This is proved in this interim budget," said Permanent Invitee of CWC Girish Chodankar.

"Narendra Modi government has failed to keep its promises and to bring 'smart cities' in reality. In Goa, we are witnessing the mess created by the Smart City contractor, which has made people sick. Government is delaying the work purposely to make corruption and hence substandard work has been done," he said.

"The government should have focused on the education area, however it has reduced the allocation this year. Youths are pillars of our country, they should get good education and facilities. We don't want our youths to 'purchase' educational certificates and boast of the degrees how politicians in power have done," Chodankar said.

"The government has failed to give a proper solution for employment creation. This will further create problems as our youths are frustrated over unemployment," he said.

"The government's handling of inflation has been nothing short of a disappointment, with citizens grappling with the relentless surge in prices. The current economic scenario is marked by rampant inflation, leaving the people burdened by the escalating cost of essential goods and services," Chodankar said.

Congress Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar said "with India's total debt rising to Rs 205 lakh crore, Narendra Modi-led government has failed in the last ten years to work in the interest of poor and middle class people. This has been reflected in the budget".

"This year's budget is another 'jumla' like previous years, where only promises are given and never fulfilled," he said.

"There is a budget deficit of Rs 18 lakh crore. Is not it worrying? This proves that the government is borrowing for its expenditure and nothing has been done for revenue generation," Panjikar said.

--IANS

sbk/pgh