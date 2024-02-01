RJD Calls Interim Budget An 'Empty Envelope'

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 1 (IANS) The RJD on Thursday termed the Interim Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman an "empty envelope and nothing else".
“We were expecting that BJP came to power in Bihar and hence its government may give some package to the state. Unfortunately, the Finance Minister not even taken Bihar's name (in her budget speech),” said RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan.
“The Prime Minister discussed about women, youth, farmers and poor people in the country and they were expecting something in the budget but they did not get anything," he said.
The RJD leader also slammed the Centre for not raising income tax rebate.
