Chief Medical Officer Of Amazon Health Services Joins Board Of Directors For URAC, The Nation's Leading Health Care Accreditation Organization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- URAC, the nation's most complete health care accreditation organization, announced today the appointment of Sunita Mishra, MD, MBA to its board of directors.

Dr. Mishra is the Chief Medical Officer of Amazon Health Services , which aims to make it dramatically easier to find, afford, and engage with the services, products, and professionals needed to get and stay healthy through offerings like Amazon Clinic, Amazon Pharmacy, and One Medical. Throughout her career, Dr. Mishra has been focused on developing models of care that create a sustainable clinician experience while delivering on a more high-quality, human experience for patients. She's an internist and has practiced as a primary care physician for over 20 years in both the U.S. and Singapore.



"I am thrilled to join URAC's board to help further the reach of exceptional care through accreditation and certification. As a clinician and a leader at Amazon Health Services, there's not a day that goes by that I don't focus on the ways we can help all people get and stay healthy," said Sunita Mishra, MD, MBA, Amazon Health Services' Chief Medical Officer. "URAC's mission to advance the quality of health care through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation is critical, and I'm excited to collaborate so we can make a meaningful impact on improving human health, together."

"URAC's board members play a critical role in the success of URAC's programs, helping to grow both the scope and reach of our programs. Dr. Mishra's experience aligns closely with the work we are doing and I'm confident her ideas will help us take some of our recognition programs to the next level," said Shawn Griffin, MD, URAC's President and CEO. "I look forward to working closely with Dr. Mishra to pursue URAC's vision of improving health care for all," he continued.

Dr. Mishra began her URAC tenure in 2023 and will serve a three-year term.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health equity, workplace mental health, health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Media Contact:

Laura A. Wood - Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

(202) 326-3968

SOURCE URAC