Campsitephotos Launches Campsite PRO Membership

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CampsitePhotos , the most comprehensive online source of campsite photos available for U.S. campgrounds, announces the recent launch of its Campsite PRO Membership .

Campsite PRO Members will enjoy a completely ad free experience on CampsitePhotos, get 20% off campsite availability alerts , be able to watch campground review videos, view campground maps and also see a list of best campsites for each campground.

According to Eric Edwards, Founder & Chief Camping Officer (CCO), "Our PRO Membership offering is based on research we did over the last year and we found our users really wanted to have an ad free option. They also really liked our list of the best campsites and campground review videos. "

Campsite PRO Members will also have exclusive access to more benefits in the coming year, including a dump station locator app, a reservation window planner/tool that lets you know when campgrounds start taking reservations, as well as a quarterly newsletter. "We're also hoping to have semi-annual prize drawings just for PRO Members" Edwards added.

CampsitePhotos features original high-quality photos of each campsite in public and private campgrounds throughout the United States including National Parks, State Parks, BLM, National Forest and other campgrounds.

Since its launch in 2010, CampsitePhotos has visited and profiled over 2,600 public campgrounds including photos of each campsite, campground facilities, amenities, and recreational opportunities. The website also offers campsite availability alerts (Campsite Assist), RV Rentals (through an affiliate partner), campground review videos, campground maps, camping resources and profiles of over 9,000 RV parks.

Eric Edwards

Chief Camping Officer (COO)

