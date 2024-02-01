(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Global Food Thickeners Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Starch, Hydrocolloids, and Protein), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest market research report on the Global Food Thickeners Market reveals promising growth, forecasting the industry to reach $20.9 billion by 2030, advancing at a 5.8%

CAGR during the analysis period. The comprehensive study highlights the escalation in volume to 7,181.2 Kilo Tonnes by the end of 2022, indicative of a 5.6% growth rate during the 2019-2022 period.

Stabilizing additives such as food thickeners have become integral to the confectionery industry, contributing to its $1,000.1 million revenue in 2022. These ingredients are instrumental in maintaining the appeal and longevity of the products. Food thickeners also play a vital role in enhancing taste experiences with their gelling and texturizing properties, especially in products like jellies, gummies, and candies.

Influencing Market Dynamics



The demands of urban lifestyles and the uptick in processed and convenience food consumption drive the market forward.

The aging global population spurs an increased requirement for dietary adaptations, with thickeners aiding those with swallowing difficulties. Raw material cost variability continues to shape the economic landscape, affecting supply chain decisions and market stability.

Segmentation Insights

By Type

The starch type segment commands the market landscape with its versatility as a thickener, bolstered by the rising interest in plant-based and sustainable food practices.

By Application

Thickeners in the beverage sector have carved out a significant market share, with innovations contributing to both enjoyment and health consciousness among consumers.

By Source

Plant-derived thickeners lead the pack, fueled by the alignment with health trends, veganism, and consumers' preference for clean label products.

Regional Audits

Europe stands at the forefront of the Global Food Thickeners Market in revenue share, driven by the processed food industry's strength and natural ingredient preference.

Competitive Landscape

The market is witnessing a spurt of innovative competitive strategies by leading players. Adopting approaches encompassing acquisitions and strategic partnerships, companies are fine-tuning their offerings to meet diverse industrial demands.

Recent Market Strategies



Strategic agreements to enhance distribution networks and ingredient offerings.

Partnerships to scale advanced sustainable proteins through fermentation technology.

Portfolio expansion with tailored starch solutions.

Investment in facilities to boost global Aquaflow rheology modifier capacity.

Acquisitions geared towards manufacturing capacity and geographical reach expansion. New product launches to satisfy specific application demands.

This market analysis is an indispensable tool for stakeholders seeking to navigate the complexities of the food thickeners market. It offers an exhaustive exploration of the market, including a multitude of tables and figures that facilitate a robust understanding of the industry's dynamics.

This expansive report lays out a well-researched roadmap of the food thickeners market's trajectory, enabling industry participants to make informed decisions and strategize business moves to harness its benefits in the coming years.



Companies Profiled



Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont de Nemours

Kerry Group,

Tate & Lyle

Fuerst Day Lawson

Ingredion

Darling Ingredients

Ashland

CP Kelco U.S.

