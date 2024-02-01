Amped Fitness® Expands Central Florida Presence With Announcement Of Apopka, FL This 2024.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) APOPKA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, the HVLP-inspired fitness brand that has taken the industry by storm since 2016, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its third location in the greater Orlando area. Amped Fitness® Apopka, located at 480 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703 is officially claimed by the brand and marks location number twenty four for the corporate team. This strategic expansion comes in response to overwhelming demand from the Orlando community and marks another milestone for the rapidly growing fitness franchise.

A sneak peak into what this state-of-the art fitness center will feature:

Women's Only Babe Cave: A Haven for Female Members

A dedicated space designed exclusively for female fitness enthusiasts. This stress-free, comfortable, and empowering environment is stocked with everything a member would need to complete a full-body workout, providing the ideal setting for women to achieve their fitness goals with confidence.

Lighting & Design Created for Both Aesthetics and a Unique Workout Experience

Members can expect the same iconic LED blue-light aesthetic that has become synonymous with Amped Fitness®. The Apopka location features expertly curated overhead lighting, ensuring an optimal workout environment that showcases the physique without weird shadows or harsh fluorescents.

Custom-Curated & Anti-Vanilla Equipment

Setting itself apart, Amped Fitness® Apopka takes pride in its commitment to quality with custom-curated equipment. Instead of relying on mismatched brands, the gym opted for their own brand of high-quality machines, including unique options like the Reverse Hyper, Belt Squat, Plate-Loaded Lateral Raise, and more. This approach ensures a premium fitness experience, with shorter repair times and a diverse range of workout options.

More Than a Gym, a Community with a Family-Feel

Amped Fitness® has built a reputation for its commitment to community and inclusivity. With each expansion, the brand aims to create an environment where every individual feels valued, encouraged, and part of the Amped® Family. The Apopka location is a testament to this dedication, bringing the unique Amped Fitness® experience to a broader demographic.

Franchising Opportunities Available

For those inspired by Amped Fitness®'s rapid growth, franchising opportunities are available at ampedfitness/franchise-opportunity

.

To explore the potential of becoming a part of the Amped Fitness® family. Visit ampedfitness

info@ampedfitness. com

