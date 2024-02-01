(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Issy-les-Moulineaux, February 1, 2024

Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2023

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Sodexo to BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:



6,000 shares €15,677,203

During the 2nd half-year, the following were traded:

Bought: 42,687 shares for €3,981,689 (402 transactions)

Sold: 45,085 shares for €4,227,539 (425 transactions)

As a reminder,

1 - The liquidity contract concluded with Exane BNP Paribas dated March 10, 2020, and modified by amendment on July 22, 2021, was suspended from August 25, 2023 pending the renewal of the resolution of the annual shareholders meeting authorizing share buybacks by the next annual general meeting.

As of August 24, 2023, after market close, the following resources were credited to the liquidity contract:



6,000 shares €15,677,203

2 - The following assets were booked to the liquidity account in the previous interim report as of June 30, 2023:



8,398 shares €15,431,354

During the 1st half-year, the following were traded:

Bought: 397,701 shares for €34,919,396 (3,615 transactions)

Sold: 438,677 shares for €39,038,571 (4,434 transactions)

3 - On July 1, 2021, at the time of the implementation of the AMF decision N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:



167,903 shares €11,605,851

4 - On March 13, 2020, the day before the start of the current liquidity contract, the following assets were booked:



227,000 shares €7,088,975

