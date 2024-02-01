Mayor Eric Adams Welcomes BVFW To NYFW: America's #1 Touring Fashion Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mayor Eric Adams welcomes BVFW to NYC

BVFW x NYFW 2024 is held February 15th - 17th at Union Square in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting collaboration that signals a seismic shift in the landscape of fashion events, Bovtiqve Fashion Week (BVFW) is set to join forces with New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for a remarkable showcase from February 15th to 17th, 2024. This groundbreaking partnership promises a celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and the collective pursuit of dreams within the fashion industry.Franck Mille, CEO and Co-Founder of BVFW, shared his enthusiasm for BVFW x NYFW 2024, stating, "This collaboration epitomizes our dedication to diversifying elegance. It's not merely a theme; it marks a transformative movement towards a more inclusive and representative fashion industry."The theme, "Diversifying Elegance: The Dream of Inclusivity," encapsulates BVFW's unwavering commitment to breaking barriers and fostering an all-encompassing space for fashion enthusiasts. This event has received a warm welcome from none other than Mayor Eric Adams, acknowledging its significant contribution to the cultural vibrancy of New York City. He writes,“New York has always been at the forefront of progress in the arts, and we are the proud home to a thriving fashion sector that enriches our city's creative and economic landscapes. Based in Atlanta, BVFW unites boutique owners, independent designers, influencers, merchandisers, models, and producers nationwide in its mission to strengthen the fashion industry and ensure it is accessible to professionals of all backgrounds.”The festivities commence with an exclusive Opening Night Dinner at the renowned Negril Village (70 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012). Invited guests from the spheres of beauty, fashion, entertainment, and politics will experience an evening infused with the exotic flavors of Caribbean cuisine, potent rum punch, and an island ambiance. This elegant affair will set the tone for the week, offering luxury gift bags, assigned seating, and a carefully curated menu.The runway takes center stage at Energi in Union Square, featuring a curated selection of designers and up to 75 diverse models. This showcase promises to be a convergence of elegance, innovation, and inclusivity, presenting a glimpse into the future of the fashion industry. Key contributors to the visual and creative aspects of the event include Head of Production, Dru Dash, Beauty Director Rosalita Acevedo Ayala and Art Director Brionya James-Mathews. Their artistic prowess will infuse the showcase with a unique and vibrant visual identity.Information for BVFW x NYFW are available online at .For celebrity or influencer RSVP, please email ....ABOUT BVFWA partnership of independent fashion designers, boutique owners, merchandisers, producers, influencers, and models. Bovtiqve Fashion Week was created to establish a foundation of fashion and business trade, increase the economic and creative development in the areas of fashion design, clothing, merchandising, event production and modeling. BVFW is held twice a year during the months of February and September. By rotating cities for every edition, BVFW provides a major American city the platform to make a significant impression on a critical sector of the fashion industry. It also highlights a city's capacity to thrive within the growth of one of the most profitable industries in the world.ABOUT PRETTY FLY SOCIETYPretty Fly Society is an events and promotions company that specializes in fashion, the arts, entrepreneur development and content creation. It is a direct result of what happens when you channel constructive criticism and continue your pursuit of success.

