Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 1, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the duchenne muscular dystrophy market size is predicted to reach $1.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the duchenne muscular dystrophy market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest duchenne muscular dystrophy market share. Major players in the duchenne muscular dystrophy market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, PerkinElmer Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc..

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Segments

By Therapy: Mutation Suppression, Exon Skipping Approach

By Therapeutic Class: Molecular Based Therapies, Steroid Therapy

By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disease that causes gradual muscle loss, affecting the skeletal, cardiac, and lung muscles. It is caused by a mutation in the gene responsible for producing dystrophin, a protein that is crucial for the healthy operation of muscles.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Characteristics

3. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Trends And Strategies

4. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size And Growth

......

27. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

