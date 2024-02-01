Information Website Acquired In A Milestone Deal Spearheaded By Website Closers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

- Elliot Marks, the founder of SS Office LocationTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SS Office Location , the leading online destination for comprehensive information about Social Security in the United States and its territories, has been acquired in a significant transaction facilitated by Website Closers , one of the world's largest and most trusted business brokerages. This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for SS Office Location and underscores its commitment to empowering individuals with valuable resources and knowledge about Social Security programs and benefits.SS Office Location, operating under the domain ssofficelocation, has long been recognized as the go-to source for individuals seeking assistance with Social Security programs, Medicare, disability, retirement, and more. With an unwavering dedication to providing accurate and up-to-date information, SS Office Location has become synonymous with reliability and trustworthiness in the realm of Social Security resources."At SS Office Location, our mission has always been to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate the complex world of Social Security," said Elliot Marks, the founder of SS Office Location. "We are proud to have built a comprehensive directory of Social Security offices, making it easy for individuals to access the assistance they need. This acquisition marks a new chapter for SS Office Location, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents for further growth and expansion."The acquisition of SS Office Location was facilitated by Doug Grindstaff and Lenny Farber, experienced brokers from one of the world's leading online brokerage companies, Website Closers. Their expertise in navigating complex transactions ensured a seamless and successful outcome for both the buyer and the seller. This is Elliot's 4th transaction with Doug and Lenny- another proof that their team has always delivered the goods when it comes to connecting businesses to potential buyers."We are thrilled to have played a role in acquiring SS Office Location," said Doug Grindstaff of Website Closers. "SS Office Location has established itself as a trusted resource in the field of Social Security information, and we are confident that its legacy of excellence will continue under new ownership."As SS Office Location transitions into this new phase, customers can expect to see continued commitment to providing high-quality information and resources to help them make informed decisions about their Social Security benefits.Congratulations to everyone involved in this successful transaction!Broker ContactLenny Farber, New York Citybroker/lenny-farber516-581-5949...Doug Grindstaffbroker/doug-grindstaff865-599-6588...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

