Watkins Insurance Group Celebrates 75 Years Of Excellence And Community Commitment

Watkins Insurance Group - Austin TX

Austin Texas Agency Marks a Milestone in Community Engagement and Client Dedication

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Watkins Insurance Group, a leading insurance agency with deep roots in the community, is proud to announce its 75th anniversary. Starting as a local firm, Watkins Insurance Group has grown into a trusted provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, demonstrating a commitment to its clients and community.Today, Watkins Insurance Group offers a wide range of insurance services, catering to the diverse needs of individuals and businesses alike. Under the visionary leadership of its CEO, Patrick Watkins, the agency has flourished, expanding its reach while maintaining its core values of Continuous Improvement, Relationships, Excellence, Serve, and Teamwork.Watkins Insurance Group's dedication extends beyond its business operations. The act of service has been a cornerstone of the agency's ethos for over seven decades. The agency encourages employee participation in philanthropic activities, fostering a culture of giving back to the community that has supported the agency for 75 years."Our team members are more than just employees. They are the heart of Watkins Insurance Group," Patrick Watkins remarked. "Their dedication and hard work have been pivotal in our growth. Our success is rooted in an unwavering commitment to our clients and communities."From its humble beginnings in 1949, Watkins Insurance Group has evolved into a respected agency with a broad reach, yet it has always retained its founding principles. The agency's growth is a testament to its strong client relationships, collaborative approach with partners, and deep-rooted community ties.As Patrick Watkins reflects on the 75th anniversary, he emphasizes the agency's renewed commitment to its clients, employees, and the community. "Every day, I am inspired by our team's dedication to our clients and their passion to help. We are proud of our heritage and excited to continue positively impacting the lives of those we serve."About Watkins Insurance GroupAustin-based Watkins Insurance Group is the largest privately-held independent insurance agency in Central Texas. As a partner of Assurex Global , the world's largest association of privately held insurance brokers, Watkins Insurance Group employs insurance professionals in multiple locations, all led by a veteran team of highly experienced senior team members. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefits, and bond solutions guidance for businesses and personal risks of all sizes. For more information, visit .

