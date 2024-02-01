Black-Owned Beauty Brand, Curlychic Haircare, Launches At Target Just In Time For Black History Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CurlyChic Haircare

CurlyChic Product Collection

CurlyChic Haircare at Target

CurlyChic Haircare Celebrates Black History Month with Product Launch at Target

- Sandy Williams Bordenave, CurlyChic Haircare co-founder and CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Black History Month, CurlyChic Haircare, a Black-owned beauty brand, is excited to announce its launch at Target stores nationwide. The brand, known for its luxurious yet affordable hair and beauty products, celebrates this opportunity to make their products even more available to the public. The company and its sister brands, CurlyKids and CurlyBaby , are dedicated to celebrating and honoring all curl patterns and textures."We are thrilled to partner with Target and make our products more accessible to our customers," says co-founder and CEO, Sandy Williams Bordenave. "As a Black-owned brand, it is important for us to have a presence in major retailers and to be able to celebrate our culture and heritage, especially during Black History Month. We hope to inspire and empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty and embrace their curls."CurlyChic Haircare offers a range of products that are cruelty-free as well as free from harmful chemicals, making it a safe and inclusive option for all textured hair types. The brand's mission is to provide high-quality products that cater to the unique needs of multicultural hair, while also promoting self-love and confidence within the curly hair community.Sandy Williams Bordenave, is the co-founder of multimillion-dollar multicultural beauty brands CurlyChic and CurlyKids HairCare with distribution worldwide. The brands were specifically developed for curly, kinky, coily, wavy and frizzy hair. The brands are Black-owned, women-led, family operated and proudly made in the USA. CurlyChic and CurlyKids HairCare products can be found now at Target, as well as over 6000 independent beauty stores and chains across the globe. And with the launch of CurlyBaby this past year, Bordenave has continued the brands' endeavor to extend love, honor and care to all textured hair types and curl patterns.Passionate about heritage and genealogy, Sandy is co-founder of the Choctaw-Chickasaw Freedmen Association (CCFA), a collective dedicated to Afro-Indigenous advocacy, education and representation for both elders and descendants of Oklahoma-based Choctaw-Chickasaw Freedmen. Additionally, Sandy is a published author, member of the Oklahoma Freedmen of the Five Tribes, a revered wife and a proud mom.CurlyChic Haircare's launch at Target comes at a time when representation and inclusivity in the beauty industry are more important than ever. With a focus on celebrating diversity and promoting self-love, the brand is making waves in the industry and gaining a loyal following. Customers can now find CurlyChic Haircare products at their local Target store or online at Target.For more information on CurlyChic Haircare and its products, please visit . Follow the brand on Instagram @curlychichaircare for updates and promotions.About CurlyChic Haircare:CurlyChic Haircare is a black-owned and family-operated business based in Los Angeles, CA. Since 2010, CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare, CurlyChic and newest addition CurlyBaby has continued to support hair journeys with affordable, quality products. CurlyChic, CurlyKids Mixed Texture and CurlyBaby were developed for Curly, Kinky, Coily, Wavy, and Frizzy Hair. Their products are sulfate and paraben free and are available at select Burlington, Citi Trends, Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart and independent beauty stores worldwide, Amazon or online

Delia Douglas

Vibrancy Agency

+1 424-272-0442

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram