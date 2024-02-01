Abuelo's Celebrates Valentine's Day With A Special Valentine's Margarita

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Patrons Can Enjoy a Platinum

Corazón Margarita February 6-19

LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Mexican margaritas, is celebrating Valentine's Day by showcasing a new margarita: the Platinum

Corazón.

Made with El Jimador silver tequila, Agavero, citrus, strawberry and garnished with salt and strawberry hearts, patrons can celebrate Valentine's Day with this special margarita starting February 6 until the promotion ends on February 19, 2024.



"At Abuelo's, we love to give our patrons a reason to celebrate," said Brian Bell, Vice President of Marketing and Beverage at Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant. "As Valentine's Day nears, the Abuelo's team is proud to offer a limited time only Valentine's drink, the Platinum Corazón Margarita, for patrons to enjoy in celebration of the holiday."

Perfectly pair this limited time only Valentine's margarita with the popular Fajita Trio or The Ambassador, a fire-grilled 9oz. prime sirloin steak, bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp with jalapeño on a roasted Anaheim pepper, drizzled with Abuelo's signature Chile con Queso.

Abuelo's wants to share the love with its patrons on social media, too. On February 12, 2024, patrons can enter the Share the Love contest on Instagram and Facebook to win 100 Mi Abuelo's rewards dollars, available in each winner's account for 60 days. A winner from each platform will be announced via Abuelo's Instagram and Facebook brand page on February 13, 2024. Patrons can refer to the social post for all rules and disclaimers.

Criteria to enter include:



Must follow Abuelo's on Instagram (@EatAbuelos)

"Like" the promotional post

Tag your Valentine and tell us what you love about them Be a current rewards member or sign up for rewards via abuelos/rewards

To find the nearest Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant location, please visit

.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit

or Abuelo's Facebook page at

.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE Abuelo's