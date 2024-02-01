Mutual Of America Financial Group Names Thaddeus Pollock As Executive Vice President And Head Of Value Equity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group , which specializes in providing retirement services and investments to organizations and individuals, is pleased to announce that Thaddeus Pollock has joined Mutual of America Capital Management LLC as Executive Vice President and Head of Value Equity.

"Thad's disciplined approach to investing will further strengthen Mutual of America."

Thaddeus Pollock, Executive Vice President and Head of Value Equity, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Pollock is responsible for managing the Small Cap and Mid Cap Value investment strategies. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of the Value Equity portfolio management within MoA Funds and separately managed accounts, which, combined, have approximately $28 billion in assets. He reports directly to Stephen Rich, Chairman and CEO of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC.

"I am excited to join the Mutual of America Capital Management team, which is admired for its depth of fundamental and quantitative research, as well as its principled, long-term investment approach," said Pollock. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure the ongoing growth of equity investments available to clients and the continued success of Mutual of America."

"Thad's deep experience in value equity investment management and knowledge of markets and economy will be crucial as the Company continues to focus on serving its fund shareholders and institutional accounts, and reaches into the financial adviser space," said Rich. "His disciplined approach to investing and ability to identify sound and undervalued equities will further strengthen Mutual of America and address the long-term interests of its customers."

Pollock has more than two decades of investment management experience. Prior to joining Capital Management, he spent 20 years at Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, a value investment manager specializing in small- to mid-capitalization equities. During his tenure, the Mid-Cap and Small- to Mid-Cap Value funds ranked in the top quartile or better versus peers, with recognition from The Wall Street Journal

and Lipper. He also headed the firm's sustainable investing efforts, including active engagement with portfolio investments. Previous to this, he worked in corporate finance and M&A at Lehman Brothers.

Pollock is a 2000 graduate of Yale University and holds Chartered Financial Analyst, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst and Certified Management Accountant designations. He also holds the FSA Credential from the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board and is a member of the CFA Society of New York. In addition, he has served in board and advisory roles for nonprofit foundations, private companies and venture capital groups, and was a panel judge of Accelerate Yale venture competitions and a judge of IR Magazine US Awards.

About Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Formed in 1993, Capital Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company, focused on serving the growing investment needs of institutional clients. Today, Capital Management

manages approximately $28 billion, and offers 28 funds with an array of asset classes and objectives, including equity, fixed income, international, asset allocation and target-date funds.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is the trade name used by Mutual of America, a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values-integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility-which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well.

and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Mutual of America Financial Group