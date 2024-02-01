Anthropologie Weddings Partners With Pinterest To Unveil Trend Pop-Up, Showcasing Bridal Trends Anticipated By Pinterest Predicts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Anthropologie Weddings , the thoughtfully curated bridal collection from global lifestyle retailer

Anthropologie , announced the launch of the Anthropologie Weddings x Pinterest Trend Pop-Up in partnership with AnthroLiving

and

Terrain .

This wedding-focused activation will bring

Pinterest Predicts trends to life through an innovative and immersive experience highlighting Anthropologie and Terrain products alongside expert style insights from the Anthropologie team.

Anthropologie Weddings x Pinterest Trend Pop-Up

The Anthropologie Weddings x Pinterest Trend Pop-Up is designed to inspire and provide brides-to-be with early access to emerging bridal trends on Pinterest, offering a glimpse into the future of bridal designs, décor and lifestyle that can be seamlessly implemented and personalized by brides, bringing their unique vision to life.

The pop-up will showcase three major trends that Pinterest predicts to dominate the wedding industry - Groovy Nuptials, Bow Stacking and Western Gothic - complete with interactive sessions and one-on-one consultations hosted by industry experts. Each unique trend will allow attendees to dive into a vibrant world of retro-inspired weddings, explore the art of bow stacking in imaginative and unexpected ways, and merge the rugged charm of vintage Americana chic with deep, moody hues to create a captivating bridal look and visual experience.

Customers with a stylist appointment have the opportunity to talk through trends, and personalized advice from the Anthropologie team around all aspects of their wedding, from florals, to fashion and decor. Guests can also shop the pop-up and save ideas and styles for later via Pinterest QR codes.

"As a brand that sits at the forefront of the wedding industry, we joined hands with Pinterest to execute a consumer-first activation that translates insights and trends in an illustrative manner, making once-in-a-lifetime decisions easier for every bride," says Elizabeth Preis, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Anthropologie Group. "We are thrilled to launch this pop-up, which is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the boundless possibilities that arise when brands remain committed to inspiring consumers."

"Our curated assortment from Anthropologie Weddings is uniquely informed by exciting new trends that are sure to dominate the bridal market this year," says Holly Thrasher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Anthropologie, Apparel and Weddings. "We're eager for our customers to get a first-hand look at our product line-up, and shop the trends before anyone else. From proposals to bachelorettes, rehearsals, weddings and honeymoons, we pride ourselves in serving as a one-stop wedding shop, catering to many styles, preferences and budgets."



"Weddings have always been a reason people come to Pinterest - they can find inspiration from more than 2 billion wedding ideas on our platform and start to plan all the elements for their big day," says Sara Pollack, Global Head of Consumer Marketing at Pinterest. "While some people prefer a more traditional wedding vibe, others are seeking the next big thing, which is why we're excited to partner with Anthropologie Weddings to bring some of our biggest trends from this year's Pinterest Predicts to the world of weddings. From 'Bow Stacking', to 'Western Gothic', to our 70's inspired 'Groovy Nuptials' trend, people on Pinterest can shop Anthropologie's latest wedding collection with top trends in mind, turning inspiration into action this wedding season."

The Anthropologie Weddings x Pinterest Trend Pop-Up will be hosted at 412 W 13th St. New York, NY, and will be open to the public by appointment from February 1 to February 4, 2024.

