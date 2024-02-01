Sukuk Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Sukuk Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the sukuk market size is predicted to reach $2160.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

The growth in the sukuk market is due to the rapid urbanization in Middle Eastern countries. Saudi-Arabia region is expected to hold the largest sukuk market share . Major players in the sukuk market include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Al Baraka Group BSC, Al Rajhi Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.

Sukuk Market Segments

.By Sukuk Type: Murabahah Sukuk, Salam Sukuk, Istisna Sukuk, Ijarah Sukuk, Musharakah Sukuk, Mudarabah Sukuk, Hybrid Sukuk, Other Sukuk Types

.By Currency: Turkish Lira, Indonesian Rupiah, Saudi Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Malaysian Ringgit, United States Dollar, Other Currencies

.By Issuer Type: Sovereign, Corporate, Financial Institutions, Quasi-Sovereign, Other Issuer Types

.By Geography: The global sukuk market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An Islamic financial certificate is known as a sukuk, also known as an ''Islamic bond or sharia-compliant bond) denotes a percentage of ownership in a portfolio of permissible current or future assets. It is used to raise capital for a firm.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sukuk Market Characteristics

3. Sukuk Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sukuk Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sukuk Market Size And Growth

......

27. Sukuk Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Sukuk Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

