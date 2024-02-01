Sanofi's $2.2B AAT Acquisition Highlights Need For New Treatments Like Serpin Pharma's SP16, A AAT Bio Superior

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sanofi's recent acquisition of a recombinant alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) drug candidate for $2.2 billion highlights the critical need for innovative solutions in addressing the devastating consequences of inflammation. Serpin Pharma 's revolutionary SP16 platform drug is positioned to transform the treatment landscape with its unique approach.

Serpin Pharma plans to launch phase 2 trials in three promising indications with projected results between 2024 and 2027. Positive outcomes are expected to propel the company's valuation beyond $2 billion, making it an attractive prospect for corporate partners in licensing, partnering, or acquisition.

For years researchers have documented the anti-inflammatory and immune-modulatory effects of AAT that are beyond its conventional role as an enzyme inhibitor. Serpin Pharma's research efforts led to the identification of the active portion of this protein and the uncovering of the mechanism behind the anti-inflammatory effects. By targeting a key regulatory receptor, Serpin's SP16 drug boosts the body's own natural healing process to resolve inflammation and facilitate the repair of damaged cells. SP16 exhibits 300 times more potency in reducing inflammation than AAT, while retaining the main healing properties of these natural proteins.

SP16 surpasses traditional anti-inflammatory strategies by minimizing overactive inflammation without compromising other immune functions, thus reducing the risk of potential life-threatening side effects like immunosuppression and increased risk of infection. Beyond simply controlling inflammation, SP16 activates cell repair pathways that can lead to long-term healing benefits. SP16 exerts its effect through a broader, more complete, natural immune-modulating approach, addressing a wider range of inflammatory conditions than conventional drugs targeting specific pathways. This sets SP16 apart from any other anti-inflammatory drug on the market.

In addition to these critical attributes, Serpin Pharma's research has discovered SP16's capacity to reduce pain, not only through its anti-inflammatory function, but also by directly inhibiting pain pathways. These effects were explored in neuropathic pain models, a condition often treated with addictive opioids and pain-relieving drugs which are associated with adverse side effects. SP16 would offer a safe and non-addictive solution to debilitating pain.

Another distinctive feature of SP16 is its effectiveness in reducing pruritis (itch), a common symptom of inflammatory skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis (eczema). In preclinical models, SP16 was shown to work at the cellular level to stop the itch, restoring skin health, protecting the vital skin barrier, and initiating cell repair. For millions suffering from inflammatory skin diseases, SP16 would reduce painful itch and heal the skin at the source of damage, offering a complete solution.

Serpin Pharma is at the forefront of developing innovative inflammation and cell repair therapies. With its groundbreaking SP16 platform, the company is poised to revolutionize the treatment landscape and improve the lives of millions suffering from chronic inflammatory conditions. As SP16 progresses through clinical development, Serpin Pharma is well-positioned to become a leader in this rapidly evolving field.



Cohava Gelber

Serpin Pharma, INC

+1 7033433258

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn