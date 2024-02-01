Understanding The Corn Gluten Meal Price Index: A Guide For Farmers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The price trend of corn gluten meal in the first two quarters of 2023 depended on corn production and global supply. Production gained momentum but lagged behind inflation rates. Sluggish demand and excess production during the rabi season led to price depreciation. Economic challenges in Europe and the US, marked by high inflation and bank interest rates, contributed to a recession-like phase, further affecting corn gluten meal prices.

Definition

Corn gluten meal is a byproduct of corn processing, rich in protein and amino acids. It's commonly used as an animal feed ingredient due to its nutritional value. This yellowish powder contains around 60% protein and is gluten-free, making it suitable for various animals, including poultry, cattle, and aquaculture. Its protein content aids in growth and muscle development. Additionally, corn gluten meal has weed suppressive properties, as it inhibits seed germination, making it useful in organic gardening and turf management to prevent weed growth.

Key Details About the Corn Gluten Meal Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting the Corn Gluten Meal Price Trend:

Corn gluten meal finds various industrial uses, primarily as a valuable ingredient in animal feed formulations. Its high protein content makes it a nutritious component for poultry, livestock, and aquaculture diets, supporting growth and overall health. Beyond animal nutrition, it serves as a natural pre-emergent herbicide due to its weed-suppressing properties, inhibiting seed germination and growth. This makes it useful for eco-friendly weed control in lawns, gardens, and agricultural fields. Its versatility extends to organic fertilizers, contributing nitrogen to plants. These applications highlight corn gluten meal's significance in both animal nutrition and sustainable agricultural practices.

Key Players:

ADM

Prorich Agro Foods

Tate and Lyle

Badger State Ethanol LLC

Vijaya Enterprises

Paramesu Biotech Private Limited

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry to understand procurement methods, supply chains, and industry trends so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

