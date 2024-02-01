(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 8th, 2023, Canyon Star TV officially announced the launch of its first round of institutional funding with a target close date of May 2024 after raising $800K from friends and family, and a successful year of organically acquiring content and users. Canyon Star plans to raise $2 million for its seed round of capital from strategic investors interested in shaping the future of the family-friendly streaming industry.

Over the past year, founder Joey Canyon , and co-founder, Kelly Kantz , focused on creating a business strategy that focuses on creating a platform that users of all ages can love and safely stream on their devices with no concerns about inappropriate content. At the same time, the revamped business strategy targets over $150 million in annual revenue by 2028, by combining original content creation, deals with advertisers and sponsors, ad-free subscriptions, and a shopping channel currently under development.

Canyon Star announced its first round of institutional capital, one year after launching its AVOD streaming platform in January 2023 and organically capturing more than 18,485 viewers.

Upon securing funding, Canyon Star plans to begin the production of five original titles, sign at least three content licensing contracts, and onboard 20K new viewers through marketing strategies during 2024.

"We have created a network that is for everyone. I am proud of the programming and welcome the opportunity to see it reach its full potential with the help of more investors that believe in our family-friendly programming and the joy of shows that make you happy and entertained," highlights president and co-founder Kelly Kantz , an executive with over 30 years in the media and entertainment industry.

Joey Canyon , founder and CEO, shares his vision for this capital raising initiative and its impact on the future of Canyon Star TV, "I believe that there are strategic investors out there that still believe in the morals and standards that Canyon Star TV lives by. Investors that understand our vision and would like to join us and make a significant contribution in keeping Canyon Star TV a safe haven for families everywhere."

In addition to its co-founders, the Canyon Star TV team includes industry veteran Carolyn Crawford as Senior Media Advisor and serial entrepreneur, author, and humanitarian Terri Schmidt as Senior VP of Canyon Star Shopping.

Funds for the $2 million round of seed capital will be used to accelerate growth to produce five original titles in 2024, marketing, improve the user interface, and license quality, wholesome, family-friendly programming.

To learn about participating in this round of capital, email [email protected]

About Canyon Star Television Network:

Canyon Star TV (CSTV) is a family-friendly television network led by Joey Canyon and Kelly Kantz. CSTV officially launched globally in early 2023 and offers the world wholesome family programming that celebrates traditional country and Americana music as well as a full spectrum of entertainment with unique and original content. Subscribers can use any streaming device to access a broad range of exclusive programming anytime, anywhere, including everything from popular movies and classic TV shows to shopping, travel, sports, lifestyle, food, and history programs to live performances by some of the best country music artists around. Canyon, Kantz, and the extended CSTV team bring together their love for all aspects of the entertainment industry while providing viewers with new, exciting, and enriching content for the whole family.

To explore potential content partnerships with Canyon Star TV, contact [email protected] .

Media Contacts:

Jeremy Westby, [email protected] , +1-833-537-2911, 800

Scott Sexton, [email protected] , +1-833-537-2911, 802

