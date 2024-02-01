Coming To Payson: U-Haul Announces Plans For New Store By 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PAYSON, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The recent acquisition of 9.89 acres at 1900 N. Beeline Hwy. will pave the way for Payson's first U-Haul® self-storage, retail and moving facility.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Payson is scheduled for completion by 2026.

Plans call for the creation of an attractive three-story self-storage building encompassing more than 80,000 square feet. The store will offer more than 600 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options at affordable price points.

U-Haul also plans to construct a separate secure warehouse for its portable storage containers .

"This will be our first Company facility in Payson and we're very excited to bring our trusted self-storage products to this beautiful community," said James Jessup, U-Haul Company of Northern Arizona president.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Payson will include a modern retail showroom, trailer and truck share ,

towing equipment, boxes and moving supplies, covered RV and vehicle storage, bike racks and hitch accessories, and more. Professional hitch installation and propane refills, exchanges and accessories will also be available.

"Payson is the hub of Arizona's Rim Country and people flock here to enjoy the outdoors," Jessup noted. "Having a convenient U-Haul location with access to necessities is important for a hiking, camping, biking and fishing community. Not only do we have products specifically for outdoor living and recreation, but we also have the needed moving and self-storage solutions that people expect from an iconic brand like U-Haul."

U-Haul intends to hire 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Payson community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes®

that are shared hundreds of times before

being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year .

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is

the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the

