U-Haul To Produce Jobs, Self-Storage With Land Acquisition In San Antonio

A new U-Haul® self-storage, retail and moving center is coming to San Antonio thanks to the recent 11-acre land acquisition at 7616 NW Loop 410.

The target completion date for U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ingram Park is early 2026. U-Haul acquired the property on Jan. 23.

The facility will include a three-story building with more than 750 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-end security features at affordable price points. Customers will also have access to truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, U-Box®

portable storage containers , propane and more. This will be the 16th Company-owned and -operated store in San Antonio.

"San Antonio is a moving destination," said John Martinez, U-Haul Company of San Antonio West president. "For the third year in a row, Texas was named the No. 1 U-Haul Growth State. The amount of U-Haul traffic coming into Texas, and into San Antonio, is substantial. We have to continue expanding our footprint to serve the influx of residents and their self-storage needs."

U-Haul intends to hire 14 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the San Antonio community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes®

that are shared hundreds of times before

being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year .

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is

the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the

