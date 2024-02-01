American Airlines Group To Webcast Investor Day Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom and senior leadership will present at the company's 2024 Investor Day on Monday, March 4, from noon CT until approximately 3 p.m. CT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at aa/investorrelations .



Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500.

