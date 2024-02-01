Vallourec expects full year 2023 results to exceed its prior outlook

Estimated figures indicate full year 2023 EBITDA will exceed €1,190 million and net debt will be below €580 million

Meudon (France), 1 February 2024 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today that it expects full year 2023 results to exceed management's prior outlook.

As part of Vallourec's Q3 2023 financial communication, Vallourec provided its full year 2023 outlook as follows:



Full year 2023 EBITDA was expected to range between €1,075 million and €1,175 million

Total cash generation was expected to be positive in the fourth quarter 2023, excluding any potential benefit of asset sales Net debt was expected to decline further versus the third quarter 2023 level of €741 million, excluding any potential benefit of asset sales



Though audits are underway and accounts are not yet approved by the Vallourec Board1, Vallourec now confirms the following estimated results:



Full year 2023 EBITDA is expected to exceed €1,190 million, with fourth quarter 2023 EBITDA exceeding €275 million

Total cash generation in the fourth quarter 2023 is expected to exceed €140 million, which includes the approximately €37 million cash inflow from the sale of Vallourec's Mülheim facility Vallourec's net debt at the end of December 2023 is expected to be less than €580 million



This sequential improvement in EBITDA was attributable to an increase in sales volumes, driven by higher shipments in both North America and Eastern Hemisphere. Higher sales volumes in North America more than offset pricing declines in the region, and improved execution in South America drove sequentially higher EBITDA. Results also benefitted to a lesser extent from favorable iron ore pricing and sequentially improved EBITDA in Germany, which led to a slightly positive EBITDA contribution from Germany in 2023. Relative to Vallourec's prior outlook, results exceeded expectations in both main segments, but particularly in the Tubes results in the Americas.

Vallourec's net debt declined substantially in the fourth quarter to less than €580 million. As expected, restructuring cash out was a significant headwind, but cash flow was supported by strong EBITDA and further working capital release. Vallourec expects to further deleverage its balance sheet and achieve zero net debt by year-end 2025 at the latest.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and CEO of Vallourec, said: "Our fourth quarter results bring a highly successful year for Vallourec to a close. In addition to efficiently executing multiple global workstreams related to the New Vallourec plan, the Group delivered its best EBITDA and cash generation in nearly 15 years. We have now completed the shutdown of our German operations, and I thank the team there for their commitment to delivering quality results and products throughout this operation's final year. Moreover, I would like to thank all Vallourec employees for their tireless efforts to improve our business and execute the New Vallourec plan. While we are proud of our accomplishments, we see many more opportunities to enhance our profitability ahead. We remain on track to reach zero net debt by year end 2025 at the latest. Following our deleveraging, we aim to return significant capital to our shareholders, potentially as early as 2025.2”

A summary of estimated key financial metrics is presented below.