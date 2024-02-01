Ehang Announces Suggested Retail Price Of RMB2.39 Million For EH216-S Passenger-Carrying UAV System In China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, announced the suggested retail price for its EH216-S passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) system in China. Given the market potential and substantial industry scale of China's low-altitude economy, coupled with the global trend of rapid growth in low-altitude aerial services, the EH216-S UAV system's official suggested retail price in China is set at RMB2.39 million per unit, effective from April 1, 2024. The Company believes the pricing will more effectively cater to the market needs and further enhance the value of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (“eVTOL”) and UAM.







(The Suggested Retail Price for EH216-S Passenger-Carrying UAV System in China)

On October 13, 2023, EHang's self-developed EH216-S passenger-carrying UAV system received its Type Certificate (“TC”) from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”). Following this, on December 21, it achieved the Standard Airworthiness Certificate (“AC”), leading to the delivery to the first set of customers. On December 28, the certified EH216-S successfully completed its inaugural commercial flight demonstrations in Guangzhou and Hefei. As the world's first pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft system to obtain a standard airworthiness certificate, EH216-S has been highly recognized by the CAAC and its partners for its innovation, revolutionary nature, leadership, safety, and applicability. The certified EH216-S passenger-carrying UAVs that have been delivered to customers will be utilized to provide commercial services in various scenarios such as low-altitude sightseeing and urban tourism, and their presence will continue to expand the deployment and implementation in different operational scenarios.





(The EH216-S conducted flight demo at the Jiulong Lake Park, Huangpu District, Guangzhou)

Mr. Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, remarked,“I am deeply grateful to the CAAC and our partners for their unwavering support and trust. The low-altitude economy and its related industries present a significant market opportunity for our UAM development and serve as a new engine for future economic growth in China. We remain committed to safety in aircraft research, production, operation, and commercial services, which ensures that each of our pilotless aircraft continues to lead in innovation. We look forward to collaborating with more global partners, offering consumers a novel experience of safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility. Our aim is to make pilotless aerial vehicle a common part of everyday life, bringing its benefits to a broader public.”

