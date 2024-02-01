(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark event on January 30, CSE hosted its Annual Sustainability Practitioners event, themed "Winning the ESG & Net-Zero Race – Trends for 2024 and beyond". This celebratory event brought together thought leaders, institutions, and corporate executives that shared best practices for ESG integration and the future landscape of ESG and Net-Zero. CSE Research unit also shared for the first time the key findings of its annual Research on ESG related to common success practices and Ratings from 300 most profitable companies in US, Canada and Europe, across 12 sectors.Distinguished guest speakers at the event included Evy Poumpouras, frm. Secret Service agent, Bestselling Author of Becoming Bulletproof, Co-host of Spy Games Bravo TV & Multi-media Journalist, Sam Mitchell, Director-Global Sustainability at ORACLE, Thomas Ripsam, President & CEO at MARTIN'S GUITAR and Rosalinda Sanquiche, CSE Lead Trainer & ESG Specialist. During the event CSE shared key sustainability trends for 2024, offering crucial insights for professionals and industries alike.Evy Poumpouras, an expert on human behavior and cognitive influence, shared invaluable perspectives, while Sam Mitchell emphasized the importance of embedding sustainability in product strategy for widespread customer impact. Thomas Ripsam showcased how MARTIN'S GUITAR has made sustainability a strategic priority, detailing the journey of creating the first Net Zero guitar through CSE's Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study. Rosalinda Sanquiche presented key sustainability trends for 2024, offering crucial insights for professionals and industries alike.Celebrating 16 years of empowering sustainability and ESG professionals globally, the Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program has become the No 1 choice, for over 9,500 Senior Sustainability Professionals and C-Suite Executives across 90 countries. This includes representation from 90% of Global FT 500 firms, SMEs and Government Organizations.As the race for ESG and Net-Zero sustainability gains momentum, CSE's Annual Sustainability Practitioners event continues to be a pivotal platform, shaping the future of sustainable practices worldwide.About the Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program:The Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program is a globally recognized training for empowering professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of sustainability and ESG practices. With a rich history spanning 16 years, the program has successfully certified over 9,500 practitioners, making it a cornerstone in the sustainability landscape. For more information, visit [Program Website].Also this program offers the opportunity for every professional to become specialized in one of the following fields (Carbon Reduction & Net-Zero, Sustainable Supply Chain, Sustainability ESG Reporting, SASB-TCFD Reporting, Green Marketing) via its DUAL certification program. Companies and organizations such as Google, LG Electronics, NASA, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Oracle, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, ExxonMobil, Procter & Gamble have send their Professionals to become qualified as Sustainability and ESG Practitioners.Upcoming Certified Training Programs & Dual CertificationUS | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Leadership Edition, March 8,11 & 12, 2024CANADA| Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Leadership Edition, April 18, 19,22 2024USA | Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program, Leadership Edition, May 9, 10, 13 2024Global | GRI Standards, Certified Training Course (New Version on ESG Reporting), June 5, 6, 10 2024About the Center for Sustainability (CSE)CSE is one of the leading ESG Consulting and Educational companies specializing in maximizing social, economic and environmental impact. CSE is known for its global Certified Sustainability - ESG Practitioner Program and Sustainability Academy.For information contact us: ...

