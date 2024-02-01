Deepen AI And Global Tech Giant Partner To Redefine The Future Of AI Across Auto & Beyond: A New Era For Data Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partnership with tech giant is a major step forward in the development of ADAS, AV and supporting other AI needs (generative AI, LLMs, healthcare, finance ...etc)

- Mohammad Musa, CEO and Co-Founder at Deepen AISANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deepen AI , a leader in data labeling & calibration technology, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with a tech behemoth, a pioneer in technology and global scale operations. For confidentiality reasons, the details of the partnership will only be shared with prospective partners under an NDA.This collaboration harnesses Deepen AI's innovative calibration & data labeling technology and the partner's extensive expertise to offer customers a comprehensive solution. This solution includes all humans-in-the-loop and/or AI-in-the-loop tasks across verticals.Deepen AI's CEO, Mohammad Musa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a safer, smarter, and more efficient AI ecosystem. By combining our strengths with our partner, we aim to revolutionize AI data services across the board"Speaking about the partnership, a senior director with the partner organisation said“We have been running very large-scale operations globally for our own internal needs for close to a decade. As we see the wave of AI growing and changing every aspect of our lives, we want to make our solutions available externally to help companies worldwide launch impactful AI products. The partnership with Deepen allows us to dive quickly into the automotive space while also covering a broad range of verticals with innovative technologies and state-of-the-art operations that scale”For the automotive and robotics vertical, given Deepen AI's expertise in safety, calibration & sensor fusion, Deepen and its partner are uniquely positioned to offer the most scalable solutions tailored to the stringent requirements of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV).Key features of the combined solution include:- Compliant with key industry data and security requirements (TISAX, ISO, GDPR, SOC-2, etc.)- Proven expertise in catering to the automotive sector based on a long history of serving established players in the space- Advanced data labeling technology is renowned for its precision and efficiency.- A customizable platform adaptable to the specific needs of each customer.- Scalable access to a proficient, managed workforce of data labelers all over the world.- Dedicated account management ensures optimal utilization of our solution.- AI-assisted workflows facilitating automation on a large scale for ADAS, AV and other verticals.This collaboration marks a significant stride in the advancement of AI technology overall. By combining forces, Deepen AI and the tech giant are equipping customers with the necessary tools and support to develop robust and secure, efficient and reliable AI systems.Replacing traditional methods with a cutting-edge blend of human-in-the-loop (HITL) and AI-in-the-loop (AIIL) approaches, this collaboration will redefine the standards for accuracy, efficiency, and scalability in handling diverse annotation types crucial for training and enhancing AI models.Key Annotation Types Covered:- Audio Annotation: The new combined advanced platform will now support precise audio annotation, enabling unparalleled accuracy in speech and sound recognition systems.- Text Annotation: The partnership will introduce state-of-the-art text annotation services, ensuring superior quality for natural language processing (NLP) applications.- LLM, NLP, and Chatbot Annotation/Human Feedback: Natural language processing annotation will be a cornerstone of the collaboration, facilitating language understanding and context analysis for AI models.- Language Localization Automation: The combined expertise will extend to localization automation, enabling teams to automate translation to many languages with high quality at scale.- Testing & Verification Annotation: The collaboration will enhance testing and verification services, ensuring robustness and reliability in AI systems.Document Annotation: The combined platform will support comprehensive document annotation, streamlining the process for document analysis and comprehension.- Multimodal evaluation, feedback, and scoring: New AI models are combining text with image, video, audio, and other input sources to provide a more holistic experience to the user. These multimodal systems require technologies that can scale effectively across data types.- Data collection: With a global cost-effective workforce, high-quality data collection for AI use cases is now accessible quickly and efficiently at high quality.This strategic partnership leverages the strengths of Deepen AI's cutting-edge annotation and multi-sensor platform and the tech giant's global technological prowess. Powered by a sophisticated blend of human expertise and AI automation, the collaboration aims to set new benchmarks for accuracy, efficiency, and scalability in the data annotation domain.As the partnership progresses, a series of innovative solutions that will empower businesses to harness the full potential of AI in their applications will be unveiled.Deepen AI's web-based secure tools are deployable on-premise or on the cloud, ensuring compliance with global standards like AICPA SOC2, ISO 27001:2013, TISAX, and GDPR.In addition to serving large enterprises, Deepen AI's sensor calibration suite has garnered attention from global OEMs, startups and educational institutions. The suite, offering intrinsic and extrinsic calibrations for major sensor pairs, is customizable for various sensor calibration use cases.Deepen AI is currently collaborating with major OEMs and enterprises worldwide. 