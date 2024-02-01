Award-Winning Interior Designer Melissa Engelke Introduces Home Flow Concierge Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stocked pantry based on dietary needs

Upon arrival our clients need nothing except to crawl in their bed

Home Flow Concierge: A One-of-a-Kind Moving by Combining a design team, house manager, professional organizer, and personal concierge into one seamless solution

TULSA, OK, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Melissa Engelke, acclaimed for her innovative and transformative designs, proudly unveils the groundbreaking Home Flow Concierge Service through , based in Tulsa. This unique service revolutionizes the moving experience by combining a design team, house manager, professional organizer, and personal concierge into one seamless solution.Introducing Home Flow Concierge: A One-of-a-Kind Moving ExperienceHome Flow Concierge is more than a relocation service; it's a comprehensive solution designed to alleviate the stress and hassle associated with moving. From scheduling movers to packing, receiving, and installation, Home Flow Concierge handles every aspect of the move, ensuring a smooth transition for clients.Who Are Our Clients?The Home Flow Concierge client list spans professional athletes, CEOs, celebrities, executives, and busy individuals seeking a service that understands the value of their limited time. Whether moving or preparing a second home for arrival, Home Flow Concierge caters to those who prioritize a seamless and stress-free experience.Where is this service available?Although our headquarters are in Tulsa Oklahoma, we are delighted to meet our clients wherever they currently reside or plan to call home.What's Included in This Service?Home Flow Concierge doesn't believe in one-size-fits-all solutions. Recognizing that each client has unique needs and schedules, the service is tailored to meet individual requirements. From coordinating movers to purchasing furniture, appliances, and groceries, Home Flow Concierge goes beyond traditional moving services.Example Service for a Division Championship MLB Player:For a professional athlete and his family, Home Flow Concierge orchestrated a comprehensive move, including:.Shipping and receiving furniture at the new location..Coordinating movers and installation teams..Purchasing new furniture, lighting, art, and bedding..Acquiring new kitchen appliances, cookware, dishware, glasses, and utensils..Managing baby essentials, groceries, and stocking pantries based on dietary needs..Attending to vehicle needs – oil changes, detailing, and new tires..Renovating a walkout basement into a kid's playroom in just 10 days..Transforming laundry rooms to reflect the client's personality..Seasonal decor – Fully decorating houses for Halloween & Christmas.About Melissa Engelke:Melissa Engelke is an award-winning interior designer known for her creativity and attention to detail. Her design philosophy centers around creating unique, luxurious spaces that captivate and inspire.Contact Information:For more information about Melissa Engelke and the Home Flow Concierge Service, please visit or contact:Markus EngelkePR ManagerMelissa Engelke DesignOffice: 918.970-4963Email: ...Conclusion:Home Flow Concierge sets a new standard in the moving experience, offering clients not only a seamless relocation but a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond expectations. Melissa Engelke continues to redefine the interior design industry with innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of her discerning clientele.

Markus Engelke

ME Design

+1 918-970-4963

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram