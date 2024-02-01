Hyperfiber Launches Fiber-Optic Internet In Hot Springs, Arkansas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HyperFiber is the last internet decision consumers will ever need to make with 1 Gig for Life, simple pricing, and future-proof fiber solutions from a reliable, hassle-free provider.

Company Unveils Gigabit-Speed Fiber Internet, Empowering Hot Springs Residents with Choice

- Dan Kennedy, President and CEO of HyperFiberHOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HyperFiber , an independent, high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider, announced today that the company will be delivering gigabit speeds in Hot Springs, allowing more than 19,000 homes in Hot Springs and Garland County to have access to HyperFiber's reliable, fast, fiber-optic internet services. With this investment, HyperFiber aims to continue creating a“Hyper-Connected City” in Hot Springs, where residents have their choice of high-speed, reliable internet services, bringing enhanced possibilities for work, entertainment, and overall connectivity.“We are thrilled that HyperFiber has chosen Hot Springs as the destination for their fiber-optic internet services,” said Gary Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce and Hot Springs Metro Partnership.“This investment in our community aligns with our mission to provide outstanding public service in a courteous manner to our residents, and will support the vital resources needed for our communities to thrive and grow.”Customers will start being connected Feb. 1, with installation continuing throughout spring 2024. As HyperFiber's service becomes available throughout the area, residents will have access to speeds of one gigabit [1000 Mbps].“Not all internet connectivity is the same, and we are so excited to bring choice to Hot Springs residents,” said Dan Kennedy , President and CEO of HyperFiber.“Helping build a 'Hyper-Connected City' in Hot Springs is an achievement we are honored to be part of, making reliable connectivity a priority and the community, as a whole, more attractive.”The HyperFiber connection is symmetrical, meaning upload and download speeds are equal. HyperFiber customers can choose from three plans – 1 Gig (or 1000 Mbps), 500 Mbps or 250 Mbps. HyperFiber offers a 1 Gig for Life plan, where customers are guaranteed the same rate for as long as they are a HyperFiber customer. There are no contracts, no equipment charges or installation fees, and no data caps.“We're proud to be part of the Hot Springs community and want to ensure that people get the most out of their experience with us,” said Lori Haight , Director of Markets at HyperFiber.“People deserve a reliable connection, and we are here to make the internet simple and effective.”Residents interested in signing up or checking to see if HyperFiber has installed fiber in their immediate area can learn more at #/order/1 .HyperFiber is also hiring several direct salespeople in central Arkansas. For more information and to apply, go to .About HyperFiberHyperFiber is the last internet decision consumers will ever need to make with 1 Gig for Life, simple pricing, and future-proof fiber solutions from a reliable, hassle-free provider. With HyperFiber, there are no contracts, no limits/data caps, no equipment charges (WiFi included), and always local service. Learn more at hyperfiber.

Emma Sammuli

HyperFiber

+1 636-697-6098

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook