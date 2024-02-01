Oppsense Digital Announces Strategic Partnership With Ingosa To Bring Conversational Display Banners To Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conversational Display Banner for Automotive Industry

Oppsense Digital and Ingosa are committed to providing Canadian brands with unprecedented opportunities with AI-driven conversational display banners.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oppsense Digital , a Toronto-based agency offering e-commerce growth, digital ad production and AR commerce services for Canadian businesses to accelerate their online sales, has announced its agency partnership with Ingosa , a pioneering force in generating conversion-focused ad creatives with its groundbreaking technology. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone as Oppsense Digital becomes the first agency partner for Ingosa in Canada.Trusted by brands globally such as MediaMarkt, Domino's, Volkswagen, and Sephora, conversational display banners powered by Ingosa's innovative technology bring a host of benefits to brands across various industries:- Unique dialog-starting ads that capture attention and spark meaningful interactions.- Increased user engagement through personalized and interactive ad experiences.- Real-time reporting with valuable metrics for in-depth campaign analysis and optimization.- Fully customizable conversational AI, allowing brands to tailor their messaging to specific audiences.- 1st party data collection with a strong commitment to data privacy and compliance.Bulent Onen, Managing Partner at Oppsense Digital, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Ingosa. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and delivering unparalleled solutions to our clients in Canada. We are excited to usher in a new era of personalized and interactive advertising experiences. We look forward to driving meaningful engagement and results for our clients through this transformative collaboration."Gokce Duman, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Ingosa, stated "Ingosa is pleased to explore this new opportunity with Oppsense Digital. Our partnership aims to introduce Ingosa's innovative conversational display banners to the Canadian market. We look forward to seeing how our AI-driven solutions can enrich the advertising landscape in Canada and offer enhanced value to businesses there. As we embark on this venture, we are optimistic about the potential synergies between our technology and Oppsense Digital's market insights."Oppsense Digital and Ingosa are committed to transforming the advertising landscape with AI-driven conversational display banners, providing Canadian brands with unprecedented opportunities to connect with their target audiences.About Oppsense DigitalOppsense Digital, a subsidiary of Oppsense Inc., is a Canadian agency offering e-commerce growth, digital ad production and AR commerce services for Canadian businesses to accelerate their online sales.For more information about Oppsense Digital please visit:About IngosaIngosa is an AI-powered ad copywriting and design tool that helps businesses, marketers, and advertising agencies create engaging, conversion-focused ad creatives within seconds. With its innovative 1:1 conversational ad capabilities, Ingosa offers personalized ad experiences, saving users time and money on ad creative production & optimization.For more information about Ingosa please visit:

A Onen

Oppsense Digital

+1 647-492-6792

...