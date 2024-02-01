Jobs N Profiles To Host Virtual IT Job Fair On 21 Feb 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Virtual IT Job Fair is a chance for job seekers to land their dream IT job.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jobs n Profiles, a popular online job portal, is excited to announce its upcoming Virtual IT Job Fair on 21 Feb 2024. The event will be held from 8:00 AM (EST) to 5:00 PM (PST) and is free to attend for both job seekers and employers.The Virtual IT Job Fair will feature a variety of top IT companies from across the country, offering a wide range of job opportunities in fields such as software development, data science, cybersecurity, and more. Job seekers can connect with recruiters, learn about open positions, and submit their resumes directly to employers.In addition to networking and job opportunities, the Virtual IT Job Fair will also feature a variety of educational sessions and workshops on topics such as career development, resume writing, and interviewing skills.This event is an opportunity for job seekers to connect with leading IT companies and learn about exciting new job opportunities. We are also excited to offer educational sessions and workshops to help job seekers develop their skills and advance their careers.To register for the Virtual IT Job Fair, job seekers, and Employers who are interested in participating in the event can visit .For more details, reach out to Jobs n Profiles at ... or call +1-510-320-1346.For updates, follow Jobs n Profiles on Social Media:LinkedIn:Instagram:Twitter:About Company:Jobs n Profiles is a distinguished online job portal renowned for connecting job seekers with top-tier IT companies, offering a comprehensive range of employment opportunities and career development resources. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jobs n Profiles serves as a valuable bridge between talented professionals and IT industry leaders across the United States.Learn more about Jobs n Profiles at

