Austin-Grown Event Series, Punspoken, Announces Austin Creative Alliance Fiscal Sponsorship, SXSW 2024 Panel Session

Punspoken, Wins Big in 2024: Announces Board, Awarded Austin Creative Alliance Fiscal Sponsorship, SXSW 2024 Panel Session

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Punspoken , the Austin event series where puns, wordplay and spoken word converge, is thrilled to announce Austin Creative Alliance selected the event series for their Fiscal Sponsorship to raise money to secure the event series home venue. Punspoken offers a stage for those looking to perform, compete, and hone the craft of the spoken word in a variety of fun formats that utilize puns. Working together, ACA will support Punspoken's efforts to grow its event series through its donation capabilities afforded by ACA's 501(c) non-profit status. Punspoken is looking for a home venue to partner with as the event series expands its 2024 agenda.

“We are excited ACA is supporting our mission to host fun and creatively challenging events that nurture self-expression in Austin. Since producing our first event in 2021, we have grown a diverse community of talented performers-poets, comedians, authors and artists- that utilize our platform to share their brilliance, joy, and dedication to their craft,” said Alison Tugwell, Founder and Producer of Punspoken.

Austin Creative Alliance (ACA) is a non-profit organization for the arts dedicated to offering advocacy and resources to Austin's arts, cultural, and creative communities.

“Austin Creative Alliance loves supporting organizations with a creative drive, especially ones working in such unique ways as Punspoken. Alison has a big vision and we are excited to help it be realized,” said Asaf Ronen, Advisor at Austin Creative Alliance.

As part of formalizing Punspoken as a sponsored Austin creative arts organization, Punspoken announces the appointment of three new board members to contribute to the development of the event series. Punspoken formally welcomes board members: Jessica Rees, President at Publicity, Deep Gujral, Partner at Trusteer Financial, and Cynthia Slowik, Innovation Manager at Verizon.

“Punspoken is a playful event that facilitates the important role spoken word has in our connection with the world and our fellow human beings," said Jessica Rees, Punspoken Board Member. "As Punspoken sets its eyes on growing its role in the creative community, I look forward to collaborating with the organization to make that happen for Austin's pun enthusiasts.”

Punspoken 2024 Calendar

Most exciting, Punspoken will be presenting“Improv Your Networking Today with Wordplay,” at SXSW 2024 panel session, March 13, 2024, 4PM - 5PM, Hilton Austin Downtown, Room 406. In this SXSW exclusive programming, Punspoken will facilitate wordplay experiences that help the attendees fine-tune their networking capabilities at SXSW. For more details, sign up for our panel here.

Punspoken's next event,“Byte Night - A Pun Competition of Humans vs. ChatGPT” will be hosted at ColdTowne Theater on Saturday, February 24th at 8:30PM. Buy your tickets on Eventbrite here.

For more information about how to get involved in Punspoken's up-coming events sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Eventbrite. Please consider donating or sponsoring our Punspoken home venue fund at .



About Punspoken

Punspoken is an innovative pun-and-spoken-word event series based in Austin, TX, specializing in producing collaborative community spoken word & hip-hop performances, competitions and more for the common language lover. Punspoken's mission is to inspire, entertain and educate audiences by offering a stage to the poets, rappers, hip-hop artists, comics, seventh-grade English teachers, dads and witty friends in the community. Punspoken offers thought-provoking programming that continues to drive innovative thought in the Austin artistic scene. For more information visit Punspoken online and follow us on Instagram at @punspoken_event for our latest events information.

Punspoken is a fiscally sponsored project of Austin Creative Alliance.

That Pun Show