AI In Beauty And Cosmetics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“AI In Beauty And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the ai in beauty and cosmetics market size is predicted to reach $8.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%.

The growth in the ai in beauty and cosmetics market is due to the growing demand for personalized beauty and cosmetic products. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in beauty and cosmetics market share. Major players in the ai in beauty and cosmetics market include Procter & Gamble Company, Pure & Mine, L'Oréal S.A., Sephora Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., InsightAce Analytic.

AI In Beauty And Cosmetics Market Segments

.By Type: Personalized Recommendation Tools, Performance Marketing Measurement Platforms, Demand Forecasting And Supply Chain Tools, Real-Time Customer Service Platforms, AI-Based Beauty Devices

.By Distribution Channel: Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

.By End-User: Skincare, Haircare, Make-up, Fragrances, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global ai in beauty and cosmetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence in beauty and cosmetics refers to the utilization of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to analyze and comprehend different elements of beauty and cosmetics to provide the best beauty matching. It allows facial visualization, skin assessment, and more personalized suggestions when it involves to skincare and possible treatments

