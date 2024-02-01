(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the maximum financial compensation they deserve. All of it!

Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Connecticut - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Call Toll Free at (888) 891-2200

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Connecticut is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.Although Connecticut has no known natural asbestos deposits, asbestos was used in many industries within the state. A number of buildings in Connecticut were constructed using asbestos products, making it imperative that any remodeling and/or demolition be handled by a certified asbestos abatement specialist. Residents of Connecticut who worked in the shipyards, mines, power plants, factories and the military have an elevated risk of developing an asbestos-related illness.Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Connecticut include, but are not limited to, Millstone Nuclear Power Plant, Cos Cob Powerhouse, Uconn Powerhouse, Norwalk Powerhouse, Montville Powerhouse, Middletown Powerhouse, Hartford Heating & Cooling Energy Plant, Newtown Town Dump, Connecticut Yankee Powerhouse, Devon Powerhouse, Danbury Water Treatment Plant, Lake Gaylord Pumping Station, Lake Alexandria Pumping Station, Stamford Sewage, Rocky Hill Sewage Plant, Manchester Sewage Plant, Greenwich Sewage Treatment Plant, Southington Sewage Disposal, Stafford Springs Sewage Disposal, Simsbury Sewer Plant, West Haven Sewage, Westport Sewage Plant, East Haven Sewage Disposal Plant, Milford Sewage, Stratford Sewage, Portland Sewer, Plainville Sewage, Chester Water Treatment Plant, Mattabaset Treatment Facility, American Brass Company, American Incinerator Corporation, Ansonia Brass and Copper Company, Coe Brass Company, Farrell Foundry and Machine Company, Farrell Birmingham Company, Wallace and Sons, Avon High School, Avon Country Club, Avon Old Farms School, Weston High School, Berlin High School, Darien High School, Granby High School, Bristol Central High School, Bristol Stafford School, Litchfield High School, Cromwell High School, Easton High School, Bloomfield High School, Branford High School, Bethel-Berry School, Schaeffer Brewery, Ashland Chemical Company, George H. Shepard & Son, Kanthal Corporation, Vanderbilt Chemical Corporation, Avon Products, Whitfield Laboratories, Inc., Allen Manufacturing Company, Detroit Steel, Sears Roebuck, Bloomfield Bottlemaking Company, Emhart-Bloomfield, Connecticut Printers, Limbach Company, Pedleton Fire Brick Company, United Tool, Prosser Library, Atlantic Wire Company, Crown Bellis Corporation, Echlin Manufacturing, Connecticut Silica, Malleable Iron Fittings, A.B. King Steel, American Powdered Metals, A.D.C. Contracting and Supply Corporation, Acme Shear Company, A&B Cooling & Heating Corporation, Henry & Wright Manufacturing Company, AC&S, Inc., ACMAT Corporation, Aetna Life Insurance Company, Allen Manufacturing Company, American Laundry, Inc., Arrow-Hart & Hedeman Electric Company, Austin Organs, Inc., Barridon Corporation, Hartford National Bank & Trust Company, Stop & Shop, Hartford Steel Ball Company, Hartford Steam Company, Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company, Billings & Spencer Company, Brown Thomson & Company, Callahan Valve Company, Capewell Manufacturing Company, Capital Ventilating Company, Princeton Knitting Mills, Capo Industries, Inc., Carlisle Electric, Carpenter Steel Company, Cereal Products Company, Colt's Manufacturing, LLC, Columbia Brewing Company, American Chain & Cable Company, American Fabrics Company, American Graphophone Company, American Tube and Stamping Company, Northeast Nuclear Energy Company, Asbestos Distributors Corporation, Cromwell-Pierson Greenhouse, Ashcroft Manufacturing Company, Auto-Ordinance Corporation, Bilton Machine Tool Company, Boiler Repair & Welding Shop, Inc., Bridgeport Brass Company, Bridgeport Electric Light Company, Bridgeport Forge Company, Enfield Wool Company, G. Fox & Company, H.P. Hood Company, Bridgeport Hardware Manufacturing, Bridgeport Metal Goods Manufacturing Company, Twin Maples Nursing Home, Bridgeport Pipe Engineering Company, Inc., Bridgeport Projectile Company, Bridgeport Rolling Mills Company, Acmat Corporation, American Tobacco, Connecticut Iron Works, American Ecla Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours, Electric Storage Battery Company, Exide Battery, F.W. Carroll, Fairco Air Conditioning, Stanley P. Rockwell Company, Rolock, Inc., The Battery Company, Case Brothers, Inc., Bryant Electric Company, Buckley Brothers, Inc., Bullard Machine Tool Company, Burn-Zol Incinerators, Inc., C.C. Fisher and Company, Carpenter Steel Company, Citizens Gas Company, Connecticut Brewing Company, Connecticut Fire Brick Company, Connecticut Gas & Electric, Inc., Connecticut Railway and Lighting Company, Consolidated Ashcroft Hancock Company, Consolidated Safety Valve Company. Crane Valve Company, Dictaphone Corporation, Eaton, Cole & Burnham Company, Ebasco Plant Services, Inc., Connecticut Chemical Company, New Englander Hotel, Moran Towing & Transportation, Eastern Trucking Siding, Edison Electric Illuminating Company, Empire-Ace Insulation Manufacturing Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Homestead Insulation Company, IBM, Magnetic D.S.D. Company, Owens-Corning Supply Corporation, Pratt & Whitney, Reed & Greenwood, Republic Steel Corporation, Sanitary Paper Mills, Savin Fuel Company, Summit Thread Company, Talco, Thermal Uniroyal, Fairchild & Shelton, Fire Brick Construction Company, General Electric Company (GE), George C. Batcheller and Company, Handy & Harman, Heppenstall Company, Hoffman Fuel Company, Hubbell, Inc., Stratfield Motor Inn, Hydro-Blast, Inc., U.S. Tobacco Company, J.P. Best Welding Company, Jenkins Brothers, John Zandonella, Inc., Lafayette American Bank and Trust Company, A & P Renovations, Lewin & Sons, Inc., Locke Manufacturing Companies, Inc., Manning, Maxwell & Moore, Inc., Noiseless Typewriter Company, West Hartford Armory, Wiremold, Peerless Aluminum Foundry Company, Pond's Extract Company, Post Publishing Company, Producto Machine Company, Raybestos-Manhattan, Inc., Remington Arms Company, LLC, Robert A. Keasbey Company, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Singer Manufacturing Company, Lee Company, Standard Oil of Connecticut, Inc., The Bassick Company, The Industrial Refractories Corporation, U.S. Aluminum Company, Stanley Works, Underwood-Commerce Realty, Inc., Union Metallic Cartridge Company (UMC), United Gas Corporation, United Illuminating Company (UI), Valve Corporation of America, Warner Brothers Corset Company, Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Company, Wheeler & Wilson Manufacturing Company, Leppert-Nutmeg, Inc., M.J. Nay Gold Leaf Manufacturing, Whiting Manufacturing Company, Wisvest-Connecticut, LLC, Connecticut Light & Power Company, General Motors Corporation, J.H. Sessions and Son, New Departure Manufacturing Company, Deep River-Plastic Factory, Superior Electric Company, Associated Springs Corporation, Bristol Ball Bearings, Bristol Sewage Distributors, AT&T Company, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, Cosmicoat, Marden & Wasserman, Inc., Maxim Silencer Company, Amphenol, Barton's Corporation, Boeringer-Englhiem, B. F. Goodrich Company, A.D.C. Supply Warehouse, Connecticut Railway and Lighting Company, Derby Coal & Oil Company, Derby Gas and Electric Company, Derby Hat Company, Eveready Machinery Company, C. H. Merritt and Son, Continental Can, Continental Oil, Danbury Armory, Danbury Bethel Gas Electric Light Company, Danbury Bethel St. Railway Company, Danbury Hat Company, Danbury Firehouse, Davis & Geck, Eagle Pencil, Company, National Semi-Conductor, National Sintered Alloys, Inc., Newmont Exploration Company, Southern New England Telecommunications Corporation (SNET), Union Carbide, Wibling Tool Company, Connecticut Light & Power Company, Powdrell and Alexander, Inc., Quinebaug Company, Ambit Steel Corporation, Arwood Precision Casting, Charles Pfizer & Company, Inc., Souzio's Cement Plant, First National Stores, Inc., Groton Iron Works, Hess Corporation, Thames Insulation Company, United States Rayon Corporation, Bruning, Inc., Guilford Printing Company, William Pinchback & Sons, Zadorn's Plumbing, Farrell Machine Corporation, Hersey Metals Company, Housatonic Public Service Company, Hull Dye, Sponge Rubber Products Company, American Research Corporation, Stauffer Chemical, Eight Glen Court Corporation, Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation, Connecticut Product Company, Consolidated Railway Company, Dunham-Bush, Inc., E.E. Mucke & Sons, Inc., Edward Balf Company, Frederick Raff Corporation, Fuller Brush Company, G.F. Heublein & Brothers, Inc., Gold Bond Mattress Company, Hanson-Whitney Company, Hart Manufacturing Company, The Hartford Electric Light Company (HELCO), The Hartford Provision Company, The Hartman Tobacco Company, The Stewart Company, Thomas Cadillac, Inc., Tracy Robinson & Williams Company, Travelers Insurance Company, Underwood Elliott Fisher Company, Union Drawn Steel Company, United Aircraft Corporation, Hartford Fire Insurance Company, Meublein, Inc., Mobil Oil Corporation, Naugatuck Chemical Company, Nero, Inc., New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad Company, Nielsen Tool and Die Company, Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company, Pierce Buick, Inc., Pope Manufacturing Company, Reed & Greenwood Insulation Company, Republic Steel Corporation, Resolute Insurance Company, Royal McBee Corporation, Royal Typewriter Company, Safeguard Insurance Company, Sanitary Laundry Company, Schaefer Beer Distributor, Sigourney Tool Company, Spencer Turbine, Veeder-Root Company, Vulcan Radiator Corporation, Whitney Chain & Manufacturing Company, Weyerhaeuser, Windsor Street Public Siding, Ashland Corporation, Jewett City Bleach & Dye, Jewett City Plastic Wire & Cable Company, Jewett City Atlantic Wire, The Aspinock Company, Kent Electric Company, Dow Chemical, Litchfield Electric Company, Bon Ami Company, Cheney Brothers, Inc., Geer Brothers, Manchester Armory, Manchester Library, Orford Soap Company, Roger's Corporation, C.N. Flagg & Company, Claremont Company, Connecticut Breweries Company, Cumming Insulation Company, Cuno Engineering, Cuno Manufacturing, G.R. Cummings Company, International Silver Company, J. M. Delaney Company, Meriden Armory, Meriden Gas Light Company, Miller Industries, Seven-Up Bottling, Timex Corporation, Uniroyal, Inc., Eis Brake Company, Marino Plumbing & Heating, Middletown Electric Light Company, NRG Energy, Inc., North and Judd Manufacturing Company, Remington Noiseless Typewriter Company, Raymond Engineering, Russell Manufacturing, Bic Corporation, Caldor's, Owens-Illinois, Robert Shaw Controls, Aes Thames, Inc., Eastern Connecticut Power Company, Inland Paper Board, Palmer Brothers Company, Robert Glair Company, Inc., Robertson Paper Box Company, Thames River Specialties Company, Fuller Merriam Company, Miles Laboratories, Inc., Richardson Merrill Corporation,Thermal Acoustics, Inc., Weble Brewing Company, Butterfield Manufacturing, Formatic Manufacturing, Goodyear Metallic Rubber Shoe Company, Naugatuck Chemical Company, Naugatuck Connecticut Light & Power, New Britain Trust Company, Stanley Rule and Level Company, Vilcan Iron Works, Naugatuck Footwear, Naugatuck Malleable Iron Company, Naugatuck Rubber, Peter Paul Candy, Risdon Manufacturing, Rubber Regenerating Company, United States Rubber Company, Computer Parts Company, Connecticut Metal and Chemical Company, Cremo Brewing Company, Fafnir Bearing Company, Kolpak, Inc., New Britain Rubber, Union Manufacturing Company, New Canaan Sheet Metal, A.C. Gilbert Company, A.J. Mongillo, Inc., Acme Wire Products Company, Inc., Aluminum Smelters, Inc., American Cyanimid Company, American Felt Company, American Steel & Wire Company, Arena Centerfreeze Ice Company, Armstrong Rubber Company, Atco Wire Rope & Industrial Supply, Inc., Babcock & Wilcox, Berger Brothers Company, Berkshire Ice Company, C. Cowles & Company, C.W. Blakeslee and Sons, Inc., Cerro Wire & Cable Company, Connecticut Coke Company, Consolidated Laundry Equipment, Inc., Dextone Corporation, Fusco Management Company, LLC, G.L. Gray Sheet Metal Works, Inc., GANT USA Corporation, Geometric Tool Company, Greist Manufacturing Company, H.B. Smith Company, Hull's Brewing Company, Ideal Plumbing & Heating Construction Company, Interstate Container Corporation, James V. Ursini Company, Linde Air Products Company, M. Seward & Son Company, Maxim Munitions Corporations, Melebus Club, Inc., N.E. Transportation Company, National Box Folding Company, National Gypsum Company, New Haven Armory, New Haven Bus Company, New Haven District Telephone Company, New Haven Electric Company, New Haven Gas Company, New Haven Gas Light Company, New Haven Iron and Steel Company, New Haven Pulp & Board Company, New Haven Silk Mills Company, New Haven Trap Rock Company, Nonpareil Laundry Company, Olin Industries, Inc., Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation, Peck Brothers & Company, Plasticrete Corporation, Pond Lily Company, Quinnipiac Energy, LLC, Rockbestos Products Corporation, Sargen Manufacturing Company, Seamless Rubber Company, Semon Ice Cream Company, Sperry Corporation, Star Supply Company, Texaco, Inc., The Bigelow Company, The Hoyt Grant Company, Tomlinson Asbestos Company, Inc., Upjohn Chemical Company, Walken Company, Waterbury Rolling Mills, Inc., Weibel Brewing Company, Winchester Repeating Arms Company, Wire & Plastic Machinery Corporation, Wyatt Oil, Inc., Yale Tire and Rubber Company, Babcock Printing Press Manufacturing Company, Brown Cotton Gin Company, C. D. Boss and Son, Connecticut Power Company, Eastern Ship Building Company, Grotin and Stonington St. Railway Company, New England Engineering Company, New London Brewing, New London Gas and Electric Company, New London St. Railway Company, Oneco Manufacturing Company, R. T. Palmer Company, Sheffield Tube Company, Whiton Machine, Winthrop Ice Company, Jack W. Straub, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nestle Company, Inc., New Milford Paper Manufacturing, Scovill Manufacturing Company, Fenn Manufacturing, Holochrome, Kenney Manufacturing Company, Whitlock Coil, Burndy Corporation, Humphrey Chemical, Marlin Firearms, Sound Scriber Sales Corporation, Albany Products, De Fonce Construction Company, Nelson Fabricating Company, Norwalk Hat Company, Norwalk Gas Company, Norwalk and South Norwalk Electric Light Company, Norden Systems, Norwalk Powdered Metals, Inc., Vanderbilt Chemical, American Thermos, American Woolen Company, Inc., Falls Company, J.B. Martin Company, Norwich Armory, Norwich Dye Works, Norwich Gas and Electric Company, Norwich Lock Manufacturing Company, Phelps Dodge Wiremold, U.S. Finishing Company, New England Oven & Furnace, Boehler Metal Furniture Company, Lawton Mills Corporation, National Manufacturing Corporation, Pervel Industries, Plainfield Mills Corporation, Plastic Film Corporation, Royalmetal Corporation, Plainfield Plastics, General Cigar Company, Morganti, Inc., Continental Container Corporation, Fels Company, Portland Oil Company, Nicholson Fire Company, Amerbelle Corporation, Garcia Fishing Line Manufacturer, Hackanum Mills Company, James J. Regan Manufacturing Company, Rockville Worsteel Company, Shepherd Tobacco Company, Springville Manufacturing Company, Warren Gottier Plumbing, White Manufacturing Company, Scranton Motors, Algonquin Gas, Hartford Rayon, Kerite Insulated Wire and Cable Company, Seymour Manufacturing Company, Sy Beach Paper Company, Sidney Blumenthal & Company, Inc., South River Spinning Company, Ensign Bickford Company, Nash Engineering Company, Plastic Products, Inc., Richlee Acoustics & Fireproof, Howe Sound Copper & Brass, Stamford Insulation Company, Stamford Rolling Mills Company, Atlas Powder Company, Blickensderfer Manufacturing Company, Chemical Process Company, Coats & Clark, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Crown Construction, Dorr Oliver, Inc., General Reassurance Company, Luders Marine Construction, Mellaw Corporation, Moor-McCormack Lines, Inc., North Street Housing, Oliver, Inc., Peabody Engineering Company, Petroleum Heat & Power Company, Electric Boat Corporation, Raymark Industries, Pitney Bowes, Richards & Company, Stamford Gas and Electric Company, Stamford Teleregister Corporation, U.S. Surgical Company, U.S. Time Corporation, Xerox, American Velvet Company, Uconn Steam Pit, Avco Manufacturing, Borden's, Charles A. Lampard Company, Contract Plating Company, Inc., Detroit Controls, Savoy Laundry, Inc., Sunoco Oil, Tilo Roofing Company, Weir Chemical, Suffield Lumber Company, Terryville Brass, Plume & Atwood, Thomaston Bowling Lane, Bigelow-Hartford Carpet Company, Bigelow-Lanford Company, Belfast Mesh Underwear Company, Burrows Corporation, Excelsior Needle Company, Fitzgerald Manufacturing Company, Hendey Machine Company, Torrington Company, Torrington Brass, Torrington Manufacturing Company, Bay Company, Federal Paper Board Company, Inc., Turner and Seymour Manufacturing Company, Delvecchio & Sons, LLC, Glass Industries USA, LLC, Mallinckrodt, Inc., R. Wallace & Sons Manufacturing Company, Thompson Chocolate, Wallingford Manufacturing Company, Wallingford Steel Company, Benedict and Burnham Manufacturing Company, Lilly Swift and Company, American Enka Corporation, Double X Corporation, Horn Motor Lodge, W.B. Brand Company, O.K. Company, Laughlin Wire Company, Kendall Corporation, Wilcox Dental, Willimantic Wire Company, Willimantic Telephone Company, Gerber Scientific, Brand Rex Company, CE Power Systems, Inc., Grade A Markets, Inc., Emhart Glass Manufacturing, Inc., Vernon Connecticut Light & Power and the New London Naval Submarine Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

Robert L. Steinberg

The Steinberg Law Group

+1 8888912200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn