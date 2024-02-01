Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the portable fire extinguisher market size is predicted to reach $11.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the portable fire extinguisher market is due to the rise in the number of transportation vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest portable fire extinguisher market share. Major players in the portable fire extinguisher market include Hochiki Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, Morita Holdings Corporation, Nationwide Fire Extinguishers.

Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Segments

.By Agent Type: Chemical-based, Water-based, CO2-based, Metal-based, Powdered-based, Foam-based.

.By Fire Type Outlook: Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, Class K.

.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline.

.By Application: Residential, Industrial, Manufacturing, Construction, Warehouse, Factories, Commercial, Vehicles.

.By Geography: The global portable fire extinguisher market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A portable fire extinguisher is any portable device that includes liquid, powder, or gases for reducing or extinguishing fires. It operates by releasing an extinguishing substance that is designed to cool the fuel, replace oxygen, or stop the chemical reaction. It is only utilized when the fire is minor, localized, and does not involve highly combustible materials.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Characteristics

3. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Trends And Strategies

4. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Size And Growth

27. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

