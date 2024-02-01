Nitish Kumar Welcomes Interim Budget

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 1 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday welcomed the Interim Budget presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Nitish Kumar said the Interim Budget has many things for the youth aiming for higher education, as the government has increased the loan amount for them.

The JD-U chief also congratulated the Centre for proposing three railway economic corridors in the country, saying that logistical efficiency will improve with it while people will also get chipper products.

“The Central government has also proposed houses for middle and lower middle class families, while will help those living on rent,” Nitish Kumar said.

“The Central government has given relaxation in taxes for a year in the startup sector, which will help the small-scale industrialists and development will take place at a faster pace. The Centre has also increased the MGNREGA budget from Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 86,000 crore, which will help create employment in the rural areas,” he added.

