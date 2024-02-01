KUNG FU TEA AND MIRACULOUSTM SUPERHEROES LADYBUG & CAT NOIR BREW UP A THEMED DRINK COLLAB THIS FEBRUARY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) America's largest bubble tea company partners with

ZAG Heroez MiraculousTM

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea is thrilled to announce an exhilarating collaboration with the iconic 3D-CGI-animated

superhero action-comedy series

MiraculousTM – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, to launch this February. This groundbreaking partnership will introduce two captivating character-themed drinks, exclusive stickers, a vibrant social media sweepstakes, and an array of engaging surprises for fans.

MiraculousTM

follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens who magically transform into secret superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir, to protect their city of Paris from unexpected villains! Five seasons and three one-hour animated specials are available in the U.S. on Disney Channel and Disney+; seasons one to three are also on Netflix. The animated blockbuster MiraculousTM: Ladybug and Cat Noir, The Movie launched on Netflix in the U.S. in July 2023.

The eagerly awaited collaboration features two delectable beverages: "Ladybug's Spots On Lemonade" and "Cat Noir's Cocoa Cream Cataclysm" promise to entice taste buds with unique flavors that capture the essence of these beloved characters. In addition, this partnership will also offer exclusive KFT x MiraculousTM stickers with purchase, allowing fans to collect six different designs and cherish memorabilia from their favorite series.

"We are thrilled to join forces with superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir who are cherished by fans worldwide," said Matthew Poveromo, Marketing Manager, Kung Fu Tea. "This collaboration embodies our commitment to delivering fun, innovative experiences and delightful flavors to our customers, while also celebrating the spirit of the globally popular MiraculousTM TV series."

Stay tuned for the grand unveiling of these exclusive offerings at participating Kung Fu Tea locations as fans indulge in the enchanting world of MiraculousTM through tantalizing beverages and engaging experiences.

A ZAG and Mediawan Kids & Family co-production, MiraculousTM is a global phenomenon with over 37 billion views on YouTube, 650 million+ plays on Roblox; and over 300 million products have been sold.

About Kung Fu Tea

Founded in Queens, NY in 2010, Kung Fu Tea is America's #1 Bubble Tea Company with over 400

locations across the U.S and Canada. At Kung Fu Tea, each beverage is freshly handcrafted with authentic, high-quality ingredients. To learn more, please visit

or follow Kung Fu Tea's official social channels: Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

SOURCE Kung Fu Tea