Nanterre, 1st February 2024

VINCI wins the power connection contract

for three berths at HAROPA PORT | Le Havre



Deployment of infrastructure to decarbonise ports of call by electrifying three berths designed to accommodate HAROPA PORT | Le Havre cruise ships.

The system will cut emissions by 15,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year A €25 million project

HAROPA PORT has selected a consortium of VINCI Energies and VINCI Construction subsidiaries to deliver a high-voltage power supply system for cruise ships docked at the three berths at HAROPA PORT Pointe de Floride terminal.

The project involves supplying a turnkey electricity conversion substation connected to the public grid to power the cruise ships' batteries. It also includes the modification of a technical hangar and associated civil engineering works.

A purpose-designed mobile connection rig will be built to handle the port's tidal range – which is among the widest worldwide – and to cover the full length of the berths in order to power ships no matter their size.

Each berth will have a system supplying 11 kV and 6.6 kV power rating. The first section, the Pierre Callet berth, will be handed over in spring 2025.

Shore power, also known as RENAQ (Raccordement Électrique des Navires À Quai) or OPS (Onshore Power Supply) is a solution for powering ships from the local grid, reducing their dependence on onboard diesel generators. They are set to become the standard in Europe by 2030 for compelling environmental reasons: they significantly reduce pollutant emissions as well as greenhouse gas emissions from vessels.

Actemium - VINCI Energies' Industry brand - is recognised of its expertise in implementing such systems, with some thirty references worldwide.



HAROPA PORT's multimodal terminal in Le Havre is France's leading and one of Europe's largest ports complexes and is rolling out a vigorous plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, while stewarding natural resources and minimising the environmental impact of its activities.

This wharf power supply system will be one of the largest ever built in Europe. It will support growth in tourism and economic development while helping to fulfil environmental commitments.

