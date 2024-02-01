               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates For February 2024


2/1/2024 12:01:07 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for February 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for February is approximately 7% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $17.74 or 4% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.



Rate Class
Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh)
Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 15.688 2.249 17.937
Commercial 15.595 2.220 17.815
Industrial 15.237 1.822 17.059
Farm 15.484 2.500 17.984
Irrigation 15.030 0.000 15.030
Oil & Gas 15.168 4.435 19.603
Lighting 12.979 1.762 14.741
Farm - REA
Beaver REA 15.484 2.462 17.946
Borradaile REA 15.484 3.174 18.658
Braes REA 15.484 2.401 17.885
Claysmore REA 15.484 3.496 18.980
Devonia REA 15.484 2.583 18.067
Heart River REA 15.484 1.761 17.245
Kneehill REA 15.484 2.527 18.011
Mackenzie REA 15.484 2.066 17.550
Myrnam REA 15.484 2.098 17.582
Zawale REA 15.484 1.754 17.238

CONTACT: Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 ...

