Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 It will grow to $8.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%”
- The Business Research Company
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 1, 2024
The Business Research Company's“Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market size is predicted to reach $8.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%.
The growth in the automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market is due to rising demand for passenger vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market share . Major players in the automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market include Verizon Communications Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Intel Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Segments
1. By Technology Type: Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA), Software Over-the-Air (SOTA)
2. By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles
3. By Application: Telematics Control Unit, Electronic Control Unit, Infotainment, Safety And Security
4. By Geography: The global automotive over-the-air (ota) updates market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Automotive over-the-air (OTA) update is a process of wirelessly transferring data using a cellular network that refers to several procedures for distributing new software, firmware, configuration settings, and other update tools over the cloud. Over-the-air (OTA) updates allow automakers to fix, maintain, and improve vehicle software remotely, which eliminates the need for drivers to physically visit a dealership, which saves them both time and money.
Read More On The Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Size And Growth
......
27. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
