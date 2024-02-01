Unity Hospice Foundation To Enhance End-Of-Life Journeys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unity Hospice and Palliative Care, a leader in providing end-of-life care, announced today the formation of Unity Hospice Foundation. The Foundation's mission is to enhance the quality of life for people with terminal illnesses and their families by providing unique programs that nurture the body, mind, and spirit.

Marisa Smith, Director of Strategy and Operations, leads the newly formed Foundation. She brings over 14 years of fundraising expertise, passion, and a commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in their most vulnerable moments.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Unity Hospice Foundation team," commented Smith. "The Foundation will expand our care to patients and their families. The donations we receive will support special programs, including wish fulfillment, helping underserved patients, and much more. I am grateful to the dedicated staff at Unity Hospice, and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

Through the expansion of comprehensive programs and support from generous donors, Unity Hospice Foundation strives to empower patients and their loved ones to find peace, strength, connection, and lasting memories during challenging times.

About Unity Foundation

Unity Hospice Foundation is committed to improving patients' and their families' quality of life and memories by offering unique programs and services that nurture the body, mind, and spirit. The Foundation provides several supportive services beyond traditional hospice benefits, including helping fund underserved patients, wish fulfillment, and burial costs. For more information about Unity Hospice Foundation, visit .



About Unity Hospice and Palliative Care

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care was founded in 1992 to bring premier hospice care to those in need and help patients and families make the final months, weeks, and days comfortable and meaningful. That heart and soul still flow through Unity's family-owned and operated agency, which delivers exceptional hospice and palliative care in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Texas.

Deborah Heidecke

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care

+1 8479514171

email us here