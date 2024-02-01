Dynabook Elevates Hybrid Learning With Dynabook E11 Series Windows 11 Pro Laptops For K-12 Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Available for pre-order March 1, 2024,

Dynabook E11 laptops are available in traditional clamshell and flexible 2-in-1 convertible configurations

Dynabook Americas, Inc. , the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today unveiled the Dynabook E11 Series of 11 Windows 11 Pro laptops specifically engineered for education. Available in two form factors, traditional clamshell and versatile 2-in-1 convertible, E11 Series laptops provide schools an affordable yet flexible solution for modern curriculum and hybrid learning.

"With a commitment to affordability, durability, and enhanced features, our new E11 laptops and convertibles cater to the dynamic needs of K-12 students," said James Robbins, General Manager at Dynabook Americas, Inc. "These systems embody our dedication to empowering educators and learners alike, providing seamless connectivity and an enriched educational experience that better prepares students for the future."

The Dynabook E11 Series represents a significant leap in performance compared to the outgoing E10 model. Performance improvements over the E10 include an upgraded processor, faster memory, and Wi-Fi 6E technology. Compared to the E10's Celeron N4020 processor, the new Intel® N100 and N200 (Alder Lake–N) processors offer twice the number of cores, 50 percent more cache, and a 21 percent faster max turbo frequency. The swap from DDR4 to LPDDR5 memory also provides faster data transfer rates and lower power consumption, while the introduction of Wi-Fi 6E ensures fast and reliable connectivity in busy classroom environments.

Beyond the significant performance improvements, the E11 Series introduces configurations with optional touch screens, and a convertible 2-in-1 form factor with a world-facing camera smart pen optimized for Windows Ink. Ideal for remote learning, each features a 11.6" HD display, high-res UXGA webcam, stereo speakers, and beam-forming dual mics, which work together to provide an excellent platform for seamless collaboration. With durability features like rubber bumpers, mechanically anchored keys, and spill-resistant keyboards, these laptops were engineered to endure years of daily student use.

To maximize the laptop for hybrid learning scenarios, every Dynabook E11 is equipped with a variety of ports, including HDMI®, USB, LAN, and is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, each features a USB-C® port that allows students to connect a display, attach a variety of modern accessories and charge the laptop or other peripherals. For battery life that outlasts the school day, each E11 features a high-capacity battery.

Why Windows 11 Pro Education?

Windows 11 Pro Education seamlessly runs locally installed and web apps, making it ideal for remote or classroom learning. Seamless Microsoft Office and Microsoft Teams integration enhances classroom productivity and collaboration, while Intune for Education simplifies device management, designed specifically for education. Compared to Chrome OS offerings, the E11 Series features robust tools and applications designed to boost student performance, enhance engagement and accessibility, and provide superior post-graduation preparedness by helping students gain familiarity with the most used operating system in business.

In the two clamshell configurations, the E11-A1221ED comes with a standard 11 HD display, while the E11-A2221ED features a touch-enabled 11 HD display, priced at $299 and $319, respectively. For 2-in-1 convertible configurations, the E11W-A3221ED offers an 11 IPS multi-touch display for $349, while the E11W-A4221ED includes the same multi-touch display, and adds an exclusive smart pen and Windows Ink support for $419 (chassis includes charging garage for the smart pen).

The Dynabook E11 Series will be available for pre-order March 1, 2024, with delivery in time for the 2024-2025 school year. To order or learn more about the new E11 education laptops from Dynabook, please contact your authorized Dynabook dealer, or visit href="" rel="nofollow" dynaboo .

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit .

© 2024 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

