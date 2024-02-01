

18 consecutive months of continued yearly month-over-month growth Forester regains top seller position – up 24.8 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 44,510 vehicle sales for January 2024, a 0.8 percent increase compared with January 2023. January also marked the 18th consecutive month of month-over-month sales increases for the automaker.

"Subaru's sales results in January continued an 18-month streak of consecutive year over year increases..."

Subaru of America reports January 2024 sales results, marking 18 consecutive months of continued yearly month-over-month growth. Forester regains top seller position with a 24.8 percent

"January was a strong sales start thanks to the hard work and commitment of our retailers," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "With new models poised to join our current lineup of trusted vehicles, we have big goals for 2024 and we are confident it will be a winning year."

Forester regained its position as the top performer by volume with 12,619 vehicle sales, a 24.8 percent increase over the same month in 2023. Crosstrek sales followed closely behind with 11,325 vehicles sold in January, and Outback sales also remained strong with 11,300 vehicles sold. In addition to these sales volume leaders, Legacy posted a 17.5 percent increase over the same month in 2023.

"Subaru's sales results in January continued an 18-month streak of consecutive year over year increases as retailers have doubled down on providing a customer experience that sets Subaru apart," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales.

"Car buyers have increasingly more and more reasons to choose Subaru as we meet their needs with a line of vehicles that match their lifestyles."