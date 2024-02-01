The Blue Room At Emilia's Inside The Crescent Hotel To Bring Upscale, Fine Dining To Fort Worth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The elevated dining room is infused with special details, moments, and menu items

designed to offer a memorable experience.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Room at Emilia's,

a fine dining experience at The Crescent Hotel will open on February 13, 2024, bringing a sought-after dinner destination with refined touches and luxurious comfort to the dynamic Fort Worth dining scene.

The Blue Room promises an unparalleled culinary journey from Executive Chef Preston Paine including a fresh fish of the day carved tableside, traditional caviar service and exquisite, over-the-top shellfish towers.

Nestled within Emilia's , the Mediterranean restaurant Fort Worthians and travelers alike have enjoyed since its November opening, The Blue Room promises an unparalleled culinary journey from Executive Chef Preston Paine including a fresh fish of the day carved tableside, traditional caviar service and exquisite, over-the-top shellfish towers. The 50-seat space with an eye-catching design and custom blue velvet wallcoverings sets the tone for meals worth lingering over, and special menus to remember, which skew more New American than Emilia's in presentation and delivery.

Each experience begins with a menu of hand-crafted hors d'oeuvres from Chef Paine meant to enjoy alongside premium martinis shaken tableside, highly allocated reserve wines and vintage champagne pours, personally selected by Sommelier Joel Teddlie. The dinner menu is focused and succinct, offering a curated experience. Like Emilia's, menus embrace Mediterranean qualities with dishes that are light, fresh, and vibrant, while offering touches and items worth indulging in.

"We designed menus at The Blue Room to offer something special at every course," said Chef Paine, who has years of experience working at fine-dining restaurants including Eleven Madison Park in New York City. "Each dish is opulent and polished and prepared using 'low intervention' methods to preserve the natural flavors of the product. We have created a truly special offering that we are confident will be sought-after by locals and epicureans from across the country."

Signature dishes include seared scallop, Wagyu beef tartare and top-tier meats like venison and lamb loin. The lobster fra diavolo pasta is served with a whole lobster, and guests will have the option to add uni, caviar, truffles and more as enhancements to dishes.

The drink menu selection – developed by Jamel Taggart, Director of Food & Beverage – is classic yet refined, satisfying connoisseurs and the curious alike. Creative craft cocktails focus on premium martinis, reserve spirits, and world-renowned wines typically not offered by the glass. Memorable cocktails like the Caprese Martini are shaken tableside, and after-dinner drinks focus on Amara, Armagnac, Calvados, and Limoncello, bookending the luxurious experience.

Memorable Chef Collaboration and Wine & Spirit Dinners debut in The Blue Room at Emilia's, beginning in March and with limited availability.



March 26th and 27th - Executive Chef Preston Paine presents an 8-Course Collaboration Menu with noted restaurant Nonesuch

April – Enjoy an evening with Dean Fearing, renowned for his innovative approach to Southwestern cuisine. May – Join us for a special dinner featuring a voyage of fine wines from Opus One Winery.

Reservations for The Blue Room are now open on

Resy , for dinners starting

February 13th. For more information about The Crescent Hotel and The Blue Room, visit thecrescenthotelfortworth and Emiliasfortworth/blue-room .

About The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth

Located at the crossroads of downtown, the world-renowned Cultural District and surrounding historic neighborhoods,

The Crescent Hotel

is an extension of these unique areas, serving as the new social center of Fort Worth. Mirroring the unique history, diversity and character of the city, The Crescent Hotel offers luxury amenities and unmatched refinement in every detail. With 200 masterfully designed guest rooms (including 12 suites), two restaurants with culinary offerings curated by Executive Chefs Preston Paine

and Andrew Bell, a sophisticated lobby bar, the exclusive rooftop bar, 14,000 square feet of available event space, and Canyon Ranch Wellness Club, the hotel's architecture, design and amenities offer an inviting, timeless, and community-focused experience as the living room of Fort Worth. To learn more about the property, please visit

thecrescenthotelfortworth .

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Funds, Crescent acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent's premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit

crescent .

ABOUT HEI

HEI Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., is a leading hospitality investment and management company that owns or operates 100+ luxury, upper-upscale and upscale independent and branded hotels, and resorts throughout the United States. HEI's branding partners include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Choice and Wyndham. The company is renowned for its commitment to its associates under the culture of HEI Loves, its revenue management, profit contribution and empirically based real estate value creation, driven by a full complement of proprietary software tools to set and exceed targets on a fully integrated basis. HEI works hand-in-hand with institutional capital partners on existing assets under management as well as sponsored acquisition opportunities. The company has ample equity capital and strategically co-invests with its partners on many transactions. To learn more about HEI, please visit

.

